Progressives appear poised to hold Spokane City Council majority

Spokane's city council has a 5-to-2, liberal-to-conservative majority. While the election will bring two new names to the group, its partisan makeup will likely remain the same.

Early results from Tuesday election showed progressive-leaning candidates leading in two of the three races on the general election ballot.

In District 2, Paul Dillon led Katey Treloar, 54 percent to 46 percent. Dillon said voters were "ready for positive change and putting people over politics."

In a statement, Treloar said, "Given the number of outstanding ballots yet to be counted, we feel it is appropriate to wait for more ballots to be counted to make a determination about the election outcome.”

In District 3, Kitty Klitzke had a strong lead over Earl Moore — 60 percent to 40 percent.

"Spokane, it's time to raise your expectations," Klitze told supporters Tuesday night. "We are ready to leave behind the divisiveness of recent years. I know that when we work together, Spokane is capable of solving great challenges."

In the remaining council race, incumbent conservative Michael Cathcart appeared to keep his seat representing District 1. He garnered 57 percent of the vote to challenger Lindsey Shaw's 43 percent.

In a statement, Shaw's campaign said the race was too close to call, and the candidate said she would wait for more ballots to be counted.