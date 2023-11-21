WSU research hints at sleep benefits from cannabis

A new study from Washington State University indicates cannabis could be a good alternative to other sleep aids.

The study involved 1,255 cannabis users, who reported their results via an app called Strainprint.

WSU researcher Carrie Cuttler said she and associate Amanda Stuber found the cannabis was generally much more effective for sleep than over-the-counter or prescription medications.

“Over 60 percent were getting the recommended 6 to 8 hours of sleep with cannabis alone, only about 15 percent of the sample reported getting 6 to 8 hours with conventional sleep aids," Cuttler told SPR.

The after-effects of the cannabis the next morning showed a dramatic difference compared to other sleep aids, according to Cuttler.

"With cannabis, 89 percent reported they felt refreshed in the morning," she said. "With prescription sleep aids it was 1.7 percent, and with over-the-counter sleep aids it was 0.8 percent."

Cuttler says many of the users sought out cannabis that contains a terpene called myrcene. Terpenes are aromatic substances that are found in many plants, including cannabis and basil. Some cannabis retailers list such terpenes in their product description.

Cuttler says so far there isn't solid evidence that the myrcene is actually what prompts better sleep, rather than THC or CBD, other active ingredients in cannabis. She says she hopes the data will help health care professionals and patients seeking alternatives for sleep related issues.