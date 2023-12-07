New study finds guides, outfitter industry contributed nearly $600M to Idaho’s economy in 2022

The Idaho outfitters and guide industry contributes up to $600 million to Idaho’s economy, supports nearly 5,000 jobs and contributes $50 million in state and local taxes annually, according to a new study conducted by the University of Idaho and the company GuideTime.

U of I economic professor Steve Peterson spearheaded the research team, with economics major Jimmy Bulger leading the undergraduate students who contributed to the study. Peterson spoke with the Idaho Capital Sun over Zoom about how important the outdoor industry is to Idaho’s economy.

“It’s been a really interesting and fun project all around. We used the access (GuideTime) had to data to be able to estimate our own contribution assessment,” Peterson said. “As part of that analysis, we went in and looked at what the Bureau of Economic Analysis had done with regards to estimating recreation and visitations nationwide, and then the Idaho Department of Commerce to see what they found as well.”

Peterson said the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association will have a follow-up study released next year. He’s looking forward to the new app being developed by GuideTime due to the expanded amount of data that will be available for researching the outfitter and guide industry.

The app is designed for outfitters, guides and people looking to book guide trips.

Danilo Jankovich, co-founder of the study’s partner GuideTime, said in a phone interview that the company was founded by himself and his father, Sam, who is a U of I alumnus.

Jankovich said that IBM has partnered with GuideTime on their app project, which he said aims to act as a “master calendar” to help outfitters. The app is expected to be available the first week of the new year and was used in the U of I study, according to Jankovich.

Jankovich said GuideTime’s involvement with the study began after a meeting between the company and U of I entrepreneur director George Tanner in 2021, where they realized the data from the “GuideTime” app could be included in a contribution study for the outfitter and guide industry.

An Idaho guide’s experience in the outdoors industry

Andrew Edson, 24, works for one of the estimated 450 licensed outfitters in Idaho outlined in the report, and has been a river guide in Idaho for the past eight years, mainly floating the 104-mile long Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

Edson also started ski guiding last year, working this coming ski season in Sun Valley as a guide and ski patroller. In a phone interview, he said river and ski guiding are rewarding and challenging.

“It’s one of the best jobs you can ever have. But it’s still a job. It’s a harder job than a lot of people give it credit for, but the rewards are unmatched,” Edson said. “Like how many kids I’ve taught to skip rocks. It’s so cool to watch all these people slow down and not be on their phones. Seeing all these ecosystems, bald eagles, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, experiencing the power of all the mountains and the wilderness.”

This last summer Edson said in the first half of the season, he worked 36 days straight, had a week off, then worked 24 days straight. He made $225 a day, some days working 16 hours, making tips his main lifeline. A six-day trip would average $1,200 or $1,300 in cash. His clients have included billionaires and NFL players.

The U of I study showed that in 2021, the outdoor industry created about $2.78 billion in Gross State Product and $1.37 billion in total compensation, averaging about $42,268 per job.

But long workdays take a physical toll on Idaho guides. Edson estimates he has three or four more full-time seasons guiding on the river, leading him to pursue a career in ski guiding and patrolling.

Among health concerns, Edson said mental health is at the top of the list for guides.

“Being responsible for people all the time is really hard, especially on the skiing end of things. You’re taking people out into the backcountry and same for the river; you’re in charge of their lives.” Edson said. “The decisions I make, if the slope is safe or not to ski, with avalanches, that takes a huge mental toll. Or you’re running class four whitewater with a little kid’s life or an elderly person.”

According to Edson, for a lot of river guides in Idaho, someone breaking their arm can mean multiple hours until that person is treated in a hospital setting. The Middle Fork of the Salmon River Edson guides is located in the center of the 2.5 million acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

An injured person would have to be floated to an open area where a helicopter can land, the guide would call the helicopter, which usually takes two or more hours to get someone out of the backcountry, according to Edson. One of Edson’s friends who was injured in the backcountry endured an eight hour rescue.

The U of I study outlined several other challenges the industry faces, including “the threats posed by increased regulations and changing climatic conditions.”

“Alongside these challenges, the industry has also benefited from several opportunities presented by innovative trends, and technological advancements in the equipment used for guiding and outfitting,” the study said. “Despite these challenges, the industry continues to thrive, thanks to the unwavering commitment of outfitters and guides who are passionate about sharing the beauty of Idaho’s outdoors.”

Long days on the river and the pressure of keeping people safe can lead to another problem, substance abuse, which Edson called a major issue in the guiding community.

“Part of your job is that these people from all over Idaho and all over the world come on these river trips and this is their vacation, so it’s their time to party.” Edson said. “You really have to watch yourself because some guides will become full blown alcoholics in their mid 20s.”

Edson said he’s never had employer-provided health care during his eight years as a river guide. He mentioned theRedside Foundation as a resource for guides who struggle with mental health issues.

This story was originally published by the Idaho Capital Sun.