Spokane councilman joins growing field to succeed McMorris Rodgers

Spokane city council member Jonathan Bingle has added his name to a lengthening roster of candidates from both major parties who hope to be eastern Washington’s next representative in the U.S. House.

In an announcement Wednesday, Bingle said he was “humbled” to begin his campaign, and pledged to hold events across the Fifth Congressional District. The district encompasses the eastern third of the state, from Grand Coulee Dam to the Idaho border, and from the Canadian border to Walla Walla.

Bingle is the fifth Republican candidate to unveil an official bid to succeed longtime Fifth District representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers. She announced this month that she would not seek an eleventh term in office.

Other Republicans who have formally launched campaigns are state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber of Republic, Ferry County Commissioner Brian Dansel, former state employee and youth drug treatment manager John Guenther, and Anthony Jensen.

Democrats Carmela Conroy, Bernadine Bank and Ann Marie Danimus have also announced bids for the Congressional seat.

Bingle’s campaign website summarizes his priorities as “respecting our constitutional republic, restoring individual freedoms and reviving the American spirit through a return to our Judeo/Christian roots.” In policy statements shared on the website, Bingle opposes removing the Lower Snake River dams, calls a wall along the U.S./Mexican border “a necessary tool to help protect the process of legal immigration,” and refers to unspecified environmental groups as “single-interest alarmists.”

Since 2021, Bingle has represented Spokane’s northeastern neighborhoods on the city council. He is a small business owner and a former pastor.

Prospective candidates for the Congressional race have until May 10 to make their intent official. The primary election is set for early August. The two candidates who garner the most votes will move on to November’s general election.