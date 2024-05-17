Early voting for Idaho’s primary election ends Friday

Early voting for the 2024 primary election ends at 5 p.m. local time Friday in Idaho.

This year’s primary election takes place Tuesday, but early voting has been available at locations across the statesince May 6. Idaho offers in-person voting on Election Day, absentee voting and early voting.

A list of early voting and in-person absentee voting locations is available online through the newly redesigned Vote Idaho website run by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

For absentee voting, any voter who still has an absentee ballot that has not been completed and returned must turn their ballot in to their local county clerk or county elections office by the time that polls close at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said. There is no longer enough time to drop an absentee ballot in the mail before the polls close. Local elections officials need to physically receive the ballots before polls close in order to count those ballots.

Finally, for voters who wish to vote in person, polls will be open across the state from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters can find their polling location and verify their voter registration status at the new Vote Idaho website as well by visiting www.voteidaho.gov.

This year’s Idaho primary election features county races like prosecutor, sheriff and county commissioner, elections for all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature and congressional races. Depending on where voters live, they may have other local races on their ballot and may or may not have contested legislative or congressional races on their ballots.

This story was originally published by the Idaho Capital Sun.