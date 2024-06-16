Early reports point to dry, warm summer in the Inland Northwest

An expected warm, dry summer could reduce water supplies and drive up wildfire risk in the Inland Northwest, according to a recent federal drought update.

Parts of the region, such as Ferry, Lincoln, Stevens and Spokane counties, did not fall under any drought category. Other areas were already labeled as experiencing drought, especially in north Idaho. The Coeur d’Alene and St. Joe mountains in Shoshone, Kootenai, Latah, Benewah and Clearwater counties were considered in “severe drought,” the second level of a four-stage drought classification system. Level one, “moderate drought,” encompassed most of the rest of the Panhandle.

While precipitation from a Pacific storm system this month helped, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said this month that wasn’t enough to counter a mild winter, a dry spring and early snowmelt.

In some parts of the Cascades, snow melted 19 to 50 days earlier than normal, the agency said. Streamflows are already falling in parts of eastern Washington. Rainfall in the Okanogan Valley and on Waterville Plateau in April and May ranked among the lowest on record.

Seasonal outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center indicated drought conditions in eastern Washington and north Idaho were expected to persist or worsen through the end of August.

Drought.gov A map showing predicted evolution of drought conditions this summer. Areas already considered in drought will likely stay that way (brown zones). Areas in yellow may see drought conditions develop by the end of August. Spokane is at the center of the map, in the yellow zone.

As a rule, the risk for significant wildfires in the Inland Northwest rises as summer unfolds. This year, the National Interagency Coordination Center’s monthly outlook, issued June 1, predicts the potential for significant wildland fire in eastern Washington may remain within seasonal norms, but increase in the Idaho Panhandle in August and September. The next outlook will be issued just before the July 4th holiday weekend.

Current and potential droughts affect the region beyond the potential for dangerous fires. NOAA said water rights for junior holders in Washington’s agricultural areas may be curtailed earlier than normal. Producers may need to reduce or forgo irrigation because of higher evaporation rates. Small and vulnerable public water systems may see demand outpace current supplies. And lower flow could mean warmer water temperatures and less power generation on the rivers of north Idaho.

Washington’s Department of Ecology issued a statewide drought declaration in mid-April, citing projections for smaller water supplies this summer. The declaration activates $4.5 million in state funds to help public water systems, water rights holders and environmental authorities deal with the drought’s effects.