A guide to the 2024 Washington state primary election

Washington on Friday, July 19 kicked off an 18-day voting period in this year’s Aug. 6 primary election.

To help inform voters, staff at the Standard interviewed over two dozen candidates in eight of the most closely-watched and competitive state-level and congressional races to learn more about why they’re running and their priorities.

You can find these interviews along with an overview of each race below.

The Races:

Governor

Attorney General

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lands Commissioner

U.S. House, 3rd District

U.S. House, 4th District

U.S. House, 5th District

U.S. House, 6th District

Overall, there are 654 elected offices and 94 local measures in front of voters in the primary, according to the secretary of state’s office. For more on candidates in other federal, statewide, legislative, and judicial races, you can check out the state’s online voter guide here.

Important information about the primary:— Ballots were mailed to registered voters ahead of the 18-day voting period that began July 19.

— To participate in the primary, you must be sure your ballot is postmarked or in a designated drop box by 8 p.m. on Aug. 6.

— Voters can register to vote online or by mail until July 29. After that, you can do so in person at a county election office up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

— The top two vote-getters in primary races will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

You can find all of the Standard’s election 2024 coverage here.

We’ll be adding to our election guide before the general election with more races as well as additional background on candidates and information about the ballot measures that voters will decide in November. For more information on local races, visit voteWA.gov.

- - -

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com. Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and X.

