© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPS proposes new policy on phone use in the classroom

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published August 14, 2024 at 5:00 PM PDT
A hand holds a black smartphone that shows an array of apps.
freestocks, Via Flickr/Creative Commons
A proposed policy for cell phone use by students in Spokane Public Schools would adjust the times when kids can use their phones and other devices during the school day. SPS officials say its part of a plan to encourage kids to engage more with their instructors and peers.

Students in Spokane Public Schools may have to follow slightly different cell phone policies when they go back to class in a few weeks.

Under the rules announced this week, students in elementary and middle school would only be allowed to use their phones before and after school.

Meanwhile high school students would only be limited to non-instructional time — meaning passing periods and lunch are fair game for phone use.

It might take a moment for some students to adjust to the policy changes, SPS Superintendent Adam Swinyard said.

“There's going to be some turbulence associated with this,” he said at a press briefing Tuesday. “We have kids walking the halls of our classrooms and all they ever know is being able to have their device and being able to check it with quite a bit of freedom. So this is going to be hard.”

While some teachers have made use of cell phones and other devices for classroom instruction in the past, such uses wouldn’t be permitted under the proposed policy.

“We're giving up some power of a tool in a classroom knowing that what we get in return in creating safer spaces where kids can be more authentically engaged,” said Swinyard. “There's a tradeoff, and we feel that what we're getting is exponentially greater than what we're giving up.”

The district is cognizant that there’s no way to create a rule without exceptions, Swinyard said, so students will still be able to keep their phones on them all day and use them in emergencies.

“We think that's part of the common sense approach,” he said.

Swinyard emphasized that the rules are meant to be “developmentally appropriate” and that school staff will “work together on this as a community to help our kids adjust to time and place. There's a time and place I can have my phone out and look at it.”

“Consistency matters, and context matters,” he said. “And so our administrators are trained and do an incredible job making sure they're being consistent, while at the same time knowing there's context. A student may have something going on in their life that is prompting them to check their phone more often. And we would want to know and understand that.”

Another proposed change would have students retrieve devices that have been confiscated, rather than asking parents or guardians to come to the school in every instance of rule-breaking.

“Schools have tried lots of different strategies over the years, where if you lost your phone, every time you lost it, then the parent had to come at the end of the day,” Swinyard said. “That can create a huge barrier for some families, transportation or work.”

The school board will do a preliminary reading of the policy at its meeting tonight.

Board President Nikki Lockwood said the board will vote on the policy at the next meeting on August 28.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


See stories by Owen Henderson