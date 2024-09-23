Spokane Haitians fight perceptions from Ohio stories

When local resident Katia Jasmin heard the accusations of Haitian immigrants eating dogs and cats during this month's presidential debate, she was furious.

"I'm pissed. I'm still pissed," Jasmin said. "We don't eat dogs. We don't eat that — we are good people."

During ABC’s presidential debate, former President Donald Trump claimed that immigrants from Haiti had been eating domestic pets in Springfield, Ohio. However, city officials have verified that there have been no credible reports to support this accusation.

Since then, Jasmin, the executive director of Creole Resources, along with others, has been speaking out against the remarks, saying the conversation has raised fear among local community members, especially after bomb threats hit the Ohio city.

Jasmin also said multiple members of the Haitian community have approached her, expressing fear about what might happen in the coming months, including concerns about potential deportation.

Despite the fear, Jasmin said she has received support from city council members and others in the community, which has reassured her.

"Home is not good. That's why we are here," Jasmin said. "Get to know us before you make false accusations."

A conversation like this, however, isn’t the first time to surface.

Jasmin, along with her sisters Rose Baker, program manager of the nonprofit, and Thamar Sauveur, its executive assistant, recalled a similar moment in 2017 when Trump accused Haitians of having AIDS. He made the same remark again in 2021.

“We always have something,” Baker said.

Baker and Sauveur recounted their journey to the United States 14 years ago, after being evacuated following one of the worst earthquakes in history. Upon arrival, they were adopted by a family and moved to Colville, where they experienced racism from classmates.

For them, these false accusations are just part of a long-standing issue.

“Growing up, it was things like, ‘Your parents bought you,’ and even to the point of the N-word, calling me a pig because of my hair. If I wore an afro, it was like a game to them,” Baker said.

Both sisters say they remain cautious due to past experiences but aren’t afraid to speak out, while newcomers to the Haitian community may be more vigilant.

“Just this morning, I was wearing my Haitian flag jacket,” Sauveur said. “I am Haitian, and that's never going to change."

Jasmin said there are currently more than 300 Haitians living in Spokane County, with one or two newcomers arriving every week. This is an increase from the 200 she reported earlier this summer.

"I keep telling all the Haitians, 'You matter. Don't let anybody put you down,'" Jasmin said. "We're not going to stay silent."