Today's Headlines: September 27, 2024

Kuney’s State of the County covers travel, public safety, stadium work

Every year around this time, the chair of the Spokane County Commission gets a chance to put the spotlight on work done by county agencies.

That was Mary Kuney’s job Thursday at the State of the County address at a luncheon sponsored by Greater Spokane.

Kuney provided updates on several county initiatives, including the nearly-completed multi-year project to improve Bigelow Gulch and Forker Road, connecting north Spokane with the valley. She said the project will open to the public later this fall.

Kuney also mentioned the ongoing work to expand and improve travelers’ experiences at Spokane International Airport, plans to expand the county’s crisis and sobering center for people with mental health and addiction issues, and the multi-year effort to upgrade player and fan facilities at Avista Stadium.

She promoted the county’s Measure 1, the November ballot measure that would renew the tenth-of-a-cent sales tax that funds the county’s facilities for young offenders.

“Many around the state regard Spokane County as a leader in juvenile justice,” Kuney said. “Programs are effective at helping our young people get back on the right track, such as diversion and alternatives to detention like electronic monitoring.”

Sheriff John Nowels delivered a report on public safety. Nowels said the county’s crime rates are down this year in most categories. Violent crime is up about two percent, a smaller increase than in recent years.

Nowels thanked Kuney and the commissioners for funding the county’s Real Time Crime Center, which deploys specially-outfitted sheriff’s vehicles throughout the county.

“I will say that we, in the last 10 months, we have been able to implement this technology, which consists of license plate reading cameras, about 90 regionally, pan tilt zoom cameras and a couple of mobile camera platforms,” the sheriff said. “I’m happy to report we have had some very great success that has far exceeded our expectations.”

Nowels said the vehicles have helped the county recover more than 100 stolen autos and locate 11 missing persons.

Judge dismisses Al French recall petition

A recall case against Spokane County Commissioner Al French related to water contamination on the West Plains will apparently not move forward. A Whitman County judge brought in to hear the case has ruled against West Plains resident Mary Benham and the Clean Water Accountability Coalition.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that French knew about PFAS contamination in wells near Fairchild Air Force Base and the airport as early as 2017 and covered up the information.

Judge Gary Libey ruled the petition had been filed too close to Election Day. French is running for another term against Democrat Molly Marshall. He ruled the plaintiff’s attorney must report to the state who is paying his legal costs, something that pleased French.

"I think what this is going to reveal is the dark money from the other side of the state trying to influence policies and politics here in Spokane County and to take away the vote from the voters and put them in the hands of a judge and the court," he said.

French says Libey also ruled the substance of the arguments was not sufficient to warrant moving forward with a recall.

Knoll Lowney, the plaintiff’s attorney, disagrees with French’s characterization and says the judge’s ruling on the argument amount of legal technicalities. Lowney says he plans to appeal the ruling with the state Supreme Court, perhaps as early as next week.

Boeing labor negotiations set to resume today

Striking machinists, Boeing and a federal mediator are expected to resume contract discussions today.

The strike by about 33,000 union members is about to enter its second week.

On the picket lines, the striking machinists are criticizing Boeing’s most recent offer, and how it was presented. The proposal was released publicly before union negotiators could be involved.

“It was a cheap shot. They didn't go through mediation. They didn't go through our union. That's the way to do it, going through the union. In my opinion, it was no-class. It shows no class,” Lori Coleman, a 38-year Boeing veteran, told KUOW public radio.

Boeing’s latest offer, announced Monday, includes larger pay raises and bonuses, but it is still less than what the union is asking for. The company originally gave the union until tonight to accept the deal, but removed that deadline after backlash from union members.

The aircraft maker called Monday’s proposal its “best and final offer.” No union vote is currently scheduled.



Idaho lawmakers to consider vaping regulations in 2025 session

An Idaho legislative committee took proposals this week from the tobacco industry, retailers and health officials as it considers an official proposal to introduce in next year’s legislative session.

Those ideas include creating a registry of products approved by the Food and Drug Administration that retailers would be allowed to sell. Other ideas include hiking taxes to make them too expensive for teens.

The American Heart Association’s Erin Bennett said there’s a simpler path to take.

“I don’t believe we need a new regulatory list, agency or what have you,” Bennett told Boise State Public Radio. “We need enforcement and that is where we need to start.”

Since 2020, shops selling any nicotine products must have a permit from the state.

But Bennett believes many stores don’t have these permits and aren’t being inspected by law enforcement.

The committee took no action and will continue to meet later this year.



Manito Park event celebrates Central American independence

Pupusas, tostadas and delicious atole are just some of the yummy foods you could encounter later today in Spokane.

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight, Latinos en Spokane is hosting a free Central America Independence Day event at Manito Park.

Amy Deras, Community Programs director for the nonprofit, said the occasion celebrates Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica — countries that declared independence from Spain in 1921.

“Everybody's welcome to come and enjoy the festivities and celebrate these beautiful countries celebrating their independence,” Deras told SPR News. “We want to show it off, you know, make everybody feel welcome, feel like they have part of themselves here in Spokane.”

Deras said the event is fully community-led. Nineteen volunteers put it together. Festivities will include dances from a few countries as well as traditional cake to honor and celebrate their independence.

- - -

Reporting was contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Casey Martin, James Dawson and Monica Carrillo-Casas.