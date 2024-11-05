Eastern Washington voters re-elect several legislators

Republicans are sweeping the seats in Washington's Fourth, Sixth, Seventh and Ninth Legislative Districts, Democrats are ahead in the races in the Third District.

Voters in eastern and northern Spokane County have given Republican Leonard Christian a big lead after the initial count of votes for the Fourth District Senate seat being vacated by Republican Mike Padden. Christian, who has served the last two years in the state House, leads Democrat Miguel Valencia by 64%-36%. Republican Representative Suzanne Schmidt has a big lead over Kristopher Pockell in her quest for a second term, 69%-31%. Republican Rob Chase also appears headed back to the legislature. He’s leading Democrat Ted Cummings by a 63%-37% margin. Chase won a House seat in 2020, but was defeated by Christian in 2022. He’s now expected to get his old seat back.

In the Sixth District (western and southern Spokane County), Republicans Mike Volz and Jenny Graham are defeating their Democratic opponents in their bids for re-election. Volz is ahead of Steven McCray II by a 62%-38% margin. Graham leads Michaela Kelso, 60%-40%.

In Spokane’s Third District, longtime House member, Democrat Marcus Riccelli, is leading Republican Jim Wilson, a realtor, in a bid to replace retiring Democratic Senator Andy Billig. Riccelli holds 61% of the vote. Democrat Natasha Hill leads Republican Tony Kiepe in the race to take Riccelli’s House seat, 59-40. Longtime Democratic Representative Timm Ormsby is running unopposed.

In northeast Washington’s Seventh Legislative District, voters are choosing two new candidates to replace retiring Republican Representatives Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber. Andrew Engell from Colville is leading fellow Representative Soo Ing-Moody, the former mayor of Twisp, in the race for Maycumber’s seat. His lead is 60%-39%. Kretz’s seat may be claimed by Republican Hunter Abell of Inchelium, who leads Democrat Paul “Rocky” Dean from Springdale by a 69%-31% margin.

In southeast Washington’s Ninth Legislative District, Republican Senator Mark Schoesler will be elected to another four-year term. He is unopposed. His Republican colleagues in the House, Mary Dye and Joe Schmick, are on their way to re-election. Dye leads Democrat Patrick Miller by a 66%-34% margin. Schmick is ahead of Democrat Pam Kohlmeier, 65%-35%.

In those five districts it appears there will be no party changes.

