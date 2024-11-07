Today's Headlines: November 7, 2024

Mixed fortunes for Inland NW school bond and levy proposals

Several Inland Northwest school districts are moving ahead now that voters have decided their levies and bond issues.

In Coeur d’Alene, 61 percent of voters said yes to a two-year levy that will bring in $25 million annually. The approval followed a long budgeting process during which the school board, as a cost cutting measure, voted to shift students from Borah Elementary School and disperse them to other schools.

Superintendent Shon Hocker credits the extensive budgeting process for educating voters and convincing them to vote yes.

“This election, it was a four-page ballot, two full pages front and back. And our levy question was dead last on that ballot,” Hocker told SPR News. “So it was really important for us to make sure our constituents understood the levy, what it funds and what it doesn’t do.”

West Valley patrons also approved a levy. Cheney School District hope ballots counted this week will push a $72 million dollar bond issue into the win column.

Bond issues in Deer Park and Orchard Prairie won majority support, but not the 60 percent needed to pass.

In north Idaho, St. Maries voters approved a levy, but measures failed in the Lakeland, West Bonner County, Boundary County and Kootenai Joint districts. Boundary County voters also rejected a school bond issue.



Abell salutes legislative predecessor and his opponent as he looks toward Olympia

Republican Hunter Abell has, by his own description, some big cowboy boots to fill when he takes office to represent Washington’s Seventh Legislative District next year.

Abell will succeed cattleman Joel Kretz when the Washington House meets in January. Kretz retired this year. Abell told SPR News he plans to continue Kretz’s efforts to make the rural voice heard when it comes to managing wolves in the state.

And Abell believes he has some expertise when it comes to another issue.

“I was our Ferry County district court judge for a while, so knowing how our legal system works and supporting our law enforcement really gives me some additional background on tackling our fentanyl crisis,” Abell said.

Abell defeated Democrat Paul “Rocky” Dean by a 69 to 29 percent margin.

The representative-elect paid tribute to Dean Wednesday, saying the Democrat ran an aggressive campaign with integrity and focused on the issues.

Sessler trails in 4th district — despite Trump endorsement

Election day is over, and many ballots are still being processed.

If current trends hold, Republican Dan Newhouse will represent congressional district four — once again.

An initial Associated Press poll shows Central Washington favoring incumbent Representative Dan Newhouse over Trump endorsed challenger Jerrod Sessler.

Sessler led in the primary election. Now in the general election, Newhouse is up — 50% to 48%.

“I got to think that a lot of the people that voted for Tiffany Smiley came back and voted for me in the general, at least enough to make a difference," Newhouse said during a press call late on election night. "And I think that was pretty key as well.”

If current trends hold, Newhouse will represent congressional district four for another term.

Whitworth students and professor headed to world climate summit

A trio from Whitworth University is among the invited representatives from non-governmental organizations, universities and indigenous groups to attend the COP 29 climate summit in Azerbaijan.

Political science professor Aaron Hitefield and his students, Ziona Rose and Dylan Richardson, will sit in and listen to high level discussions. Hitefield told SPR News they look forward to meeting people from activist groups and cities who are working on climate change at the local level. Hitefield says that’s what he remembers from his first COP convention last year in Dubai.

“The person that’s in charge of the Seattle Parks and Rec was there. You have mayors from all throughout the U.S., mayors from all throughout Mexico, from other parts of the world. The mayor of Istanbul was there,” Hitefield said. “There’s so many stakeholders that come and they share their expertise about what’s their city doing to fight climate cage or what’s their city doing to try to make a more green environment, to reduce the heat, the urban heat canopy, et cetera.”

Hitefield says Whitworth also secured 10 passes for students to virtually observe the conference. It will run from November 11-22.



Arts and culture programs may move back under city auspices

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown announced plans Wednesday to re-establish a city office for arts and culture.

Beginning January 1, the mayor’s office will work with nonprofit Spokane Arts and the Spokane Arts Commission to decide which of the organization’s activities can move to the new city office. Brown plans to name Skyler Oberst, Spokane Arts’ current executive director, to lead the city agency once it is created.

In a statement, Brown said moving arts and culture programs back into city hands could open up new funding sources, add stability to the community’s art infrastructure, and reveal new ways to integrate art projects into city life.

“We believe that this is what’s best for our creative sector, and are confident that we can create a smooth, effective transition to the new city Office of Arts and Culture,” Oberst said. “This move opens new channels of opportunity and imagination.”

Spokane’s previous arts and culture department was eliminated in 2012.

- - -

Reporting was contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Steve Jackson, Reneé Díaz and Brandon Hollingsworth.

Reneé Díaz reports for Northwest Public Broadcasting in collaboration with The Wenatchee World and the Murrow College of Communication Local News Fellowship Program.