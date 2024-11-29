In WA state Legislature, Democrats and Republicans are sticking with their leaders

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary will lead their respective caucuses in the Washington state House of Representatives in the 2025 legislative session.

Democrats reelected Jinkins, a Tacoma representative, who will mark her sixth session as speaker once she is formally confirmed by the House on Jan. 13.

She’ll lead a caucus that gained a member in the November election, giving it a 59-seat majority in the 98-person House. The pickup came in the 26th Legislative District where Democrat Adison Richards beat Republican Jesse Young. Richards will succeed Rep. Spencer Hutchins, R- Gig Harbor, who did not seek reelection.

Jinkins, in an email, said that as speaker she will work to ensure “voices in every corner of Washington are heard” in the legislative process. She also made note of the electoral outcome.

“Democrats have a larger majority in the House, and direction from the people of this state on issues like child care, education, and the environment,” she said. “The people have put their trust in us to continue to fight for a stronger, brighter future for Washington families. I don’t intend to let them down.”

Republicans, meanwhile, voted to keep Stokesbary of Auburn as House minority leader. This will be his second session at the helm after he was elected to the post in April 2023.

“House Republicans will continue to fight for solutions to address our state’s catalog of crises,” he said in a statement. “From affordability, to public safety, to homelessness – our goal is to fix Washington.”

House Democrats are sticking with the team that led the caucus last session.

Democrats reelected Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon of West Seattle as majority leader, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self of Mukilteo as caucus leader and Rep. Monica Stonier of Vancouver as floor leader.

Rep. Chris Stearns of Auburn was chosen to be speaker pro tem. The post, like the speaker, is subject to confirmation by the full House on the first day of session. Rep. Tina Orwall of Des Moines served in the position last session.

Across the partisan aisle, Stokesbary will be working with a new leadership team.

Rep. Chris Corry of Yakima was chosen deputy leader, taking the reins from Rep. Mike Steele of Chelan. Rep. Peter Abbarno of Centralia will be caucus chair succeeding Rep. Paul Harris of Vancouver, who was elected to the state Senate this month. Rep. April Connors of Kennewick will be the new floor leader in place of Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber of Republic, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress.

“I look forward to what our caucus can accomplish in this upcoming legislative session for the people of Washington,” Corry said in a statement. “In the weeks ahead, we will be rolling out our policy proposals to address the challenges facing all Washingtonians.”

