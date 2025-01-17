Today's Headlines: Jan. 17, 2025

Spokane County's emergency communications system will not include the city of Spokane

The board of Spokane County's Regional Emergency Communications agency has voted not to continue negotiations to fold in the city to the current system. It issued a statement Thursday saying the city sought a model that would disproportionately benefit its own situation at the expense of the other agencies that already benefit from the system.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown expressed her disappointment with the decision. In a statement, she said the board provided the city with unreasonable deadlines and was unwilling to consider the city’s proposals.

Spokane Fire Chief Julie Oberg says the vote could endanger community safety and force the city to create its own communications system.

The two Democrats on the county commission want the board to resume negotiations with the city. Amber Waldref and Chris Jordan released a statement calling on the agency to accept a neutral facilitator to guide the two parties through their differences.



Lower spring water levels expected for Lake Roosevelt

A new interim plan for managing the Columbia River may mean some changes in springtime levels at Lake Roosevelt.

The United States and Canada agreed that reservoirs in Canada can hold back more water during the spring thaw. Since that amount is lower than what was allowed under the previous Columbia River treaty, adjustments are being made downstream.

Deputy Regional Director Roland Springer told SPR News that, depending on how much snowpack and spring run-off there is, levels at Lake Roosevelt could be different than in previous years.

“Compared to prior September 2024, our models show that on average, we would need to evacuate seven more feet in Lake Roosevelt to make up for this lower amount of pre-planned storage that we have in Canada," he said.

Springer says this scenario would play out in moderately wet years. That's about 30% of the time. He says the result could be some docks and boat launches could be left high and dry more frequently in the spring if such drawdowns are needed. Lowering the reservoir usually begins in late January and often hits its lowest level in late May.

Washington state superintendent says schools need more money

Washington lawmakers are settling into their business for 2025. Just a few days in, state School Superintendent Chris Reykdal is already asking them for more money for public education.

Reykdal told reporters yesterday that even though the state has increased funding to public schools over the last several years to satisfy the state Supreme Court, their share of the budget has been shrinking.

“We are a wealthy state that puts less investment back into our public schools than the average state in the United States of America. It’s unacceptable and what was easily ignored for the last couple years has become a crisis in actually delivering services," he said.

Reykdal says blamed rising costs in three areas: special education, insurance and transportation.

He says half of the state’s budget went to public schools as recently as five years ago. But he says that has slipped to the 42-44% range.

DUI bill advances in Washington legislature

A Washington state Senate committee has advanced a bill that would reduce the state’s DUI threshold from point-zero-eight percent to point-zero-five.

It’s a bill sponsored by Snohomish County state Senator John Lovick, who retired after a long career with the State Patrol. The bill also has the support of other law enforcement agencies and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

It’s also backed by Billy Wallace of the Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers, who calls it a workplace safety bill.

“We have thousands of members out there, working on the highways. A lot of this is at night. Half of its impaired drivers coming into our work zones. We’re approaching, I don’t have the final numbers, but we were approaching 600 intrusions this last year. That is huge," he said in testimony this week before the Senate Law and Justice Committee.

Lovick has introduced the bill for several years, only to see it run into obstacles. Proponents say dozens of nations have similar measures on the book. But only one state, Utah, does. Opponents say it’s not an effective way to address the problem of impaired driving.

The bill now moves to the Transportation Committee for further consideration.

Idaho to consider mandatory minimum fines for pot possession

Idaho House lawmakers will soon consider adding a minimum fine for anyone caught with small amounts of marijuana.

A bill passed by a House committee Wednesday would force judges to issue a minimum $300 fine to everyone convicted of possessing less than three ounces of pot.

The proposal wouldn’t change the current maximum fine of a thousand dollars.

North Idaho Republican Rep. Dale Hawkins supports the bill, saying it would be a deterrent.

"If they’re not fined $300, my guess would be they’re going to buy another ounce of marijuana, and we’re continuing the vicious cycle of drug abuse," Hawkins said.

Three Republicans initially voted against the measure, including Hawkins’ fellow District 2 Representative, Heather Scott.

She initially pushed for continued judicial discretion.

"It’s really nice and easy to set up a cookie cutter sentence and…cookie cutter consequences," Scott said. "But people don’t fit into cookie cutter situations."

Both Scott and Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt flipped their votes to support the bill once an attempt to kill it failed.

- - -

Reporting contributed by Steve Jackson, Doug Nadvornick and James Dawson.