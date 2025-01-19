© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Inland Journal for January 19, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST

As the Spokane Transit Authority searches for its new CEO and the city of Spokane gets ready to welcome its new director of transportation and sustainability, we’re devoting this week’s program to mass transportation.

First, a conversation with Tim Hattenburg, deputy mayor of Spokane Valley, who sits on the STA's Board of Directors. He spoke with SPR's Owen Henderson about how Spokane Transit stacks up compared to its peers.

Second, STA Chief Planning and Development Officer Karl Otterstrom sat down with Henderson to talk about his work as an interim CEO at STA, how he came to work in transit, and how the agency is planning for the next decade.

The third conversation is with Spokane's incoming director of transportation and sustainability, Jon Snyder. He spoke with Henderson about the connection between transit and traffic safety efforts, plus how transportation can be a unifying issue in a divisive time.

Erik Lowe, founder of Spokane Reimagined, talked to Henderson about what the future might hold for STA and mass transportation in Spokane, including his organization's plan to bring back one of Spokane's original modes of transit: the streetcar.

