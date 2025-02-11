‘They are not other. They are us’: Community members urge Spokane to support immigrants

A microphone in one hand and a finger pointing to the sky, Okíčíze Mátó, also known as War Bear, spoke to decry U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Monday at a rally in downtown Spokane.

“Last night, a very close first friend of mine, who does a lot of advocacy work for our peoples, was detained by ICE ,” War Bear said during the rally. “I have to carry around my tribal enrollment papers in my pocket at all times so I don’t get harassed by racist ICE. That is the reality for Indigenous peoples right now.”

At least 200 community members from across Spokane County joined Latinos en Spokane — a nonprofit organization that works to support and empower the Latino and immigrant population — to rally in front of City Hall in support of immigrants.

The rally was responding to multiple sightings and reports of ICE and Border Patrol agents in the area, affecting families who have witnessed loved ones arrested since President Donald Trump's second term began.

Community members also crowded inside city hall for the council meeting urging the city of Spokane to allocate a budget for legal and immigration services for affected families and required training for city employees on the Keep Washington Working Act.

Amy Deras, community programs director at Latinos en Spokane, said that by passing the resolution, the city council would send a clear message to the community in providing equity, inclusion and justice and would be a promise to protect families, neighbors and the community.

“We're here to break down systematic barriers faced by immigrants and refugees and to build a fair and safe community for everyone,” Deras said. “We all belong in Spokane.”

Tia Moua, a political organizer for Asians for Collective Liberation in Spokane, also spoke during the rally in solidarity, urging the city to be a committed place for immigrants and refugees.

“Spokane has become home to countless immigrant and refugee families who contribute to the vibrancy of our community, our neighbors, our teachers, our caretakers, our essential workers. They run businesses and they build the future of this city with their dreams,” Moua said. “They are not other. They are us.”

Since 2019, Washington is largely considered a sanctuary state because of the Keep Washington Working Act, which decided an individual’s immigration status is not a matter of police or school resource officer action.

“It adds protections to public sectors and prohibits anybody from complying with ICE and other federal agencies that may want to search for particular individuals,” Angel said.

War Bear, who said he is of mixed Pueblo and Lakota heritage as well as European, said many of his people are currently living in fear and are scared of whether they are going to be detained illegally by ICE.

“It is hell for us and our people, and we're not going to stand for it any longer,” he said.

War Bear said his friend was detained Sunday night, even though she showed her tribal enrollment papers. It wasn't immediately clear where this happened.

Deras said she was inspired by the crowd that turned out in front of City Hall.

“This is what makes us Spokane, each and every one of us. This is what unity is,” Deras said. “We are standing shoulder to shoulder, not just as individuals, but as a powerful force for change. We're here today because we share a common purpose, or purpose, a shared vision and an unbreakable commitment to justice.

