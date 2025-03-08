In the Northwest, some tribal grants frozen amid federal worker firings

The Trump administration continues to cut diversity, equity and inclusion programs, but that is complicating some federal funding for tribes in the Northwest.

Kylee Probert, a descendant of the Spokane Tribe, was working with national tribal grants until she was fired as the administration eliminates programs it opposes. She oversaw more than a dozen grants for tribal communities, some up to $1 million over five years, that are now frozen.

“There was a big push to cut diversity related projects at HHS, and of course, a lot of my work with tribes fell into that bucket,” Probert said.

Part of her job was to make sure the stringent grant guidelines were being followed, and to research on how cultural programs might protect against substance abuse.

Those projects have been halted, with no timeline or indication as to whether or not the work will be restarted or the funding renewed, she said.

While she is worried for her grantees, Probert said she is devastated at losing her job.

“These layoffs are punishing people for the hard work they have put into public service,” she said. “We are not the bureaucratic ‘villains’ that some in the media have portrayed the federal workforce to be. We are hurting.”

The federal firings have sparked discontent and confusion for many federal employees. The administration said it’s cutting costs. The latest budget bill from Republicans would slash funding for maternal and child health programs, family planning, AIDS programs and health workforce training, according to a Democratic party analysis.

Probert says she has concerns about the long-term impact on public health initiatives and the wellbeing of communities that rely on those programs.

Most Native American reservations in the U.S. are in rural areas, where tribes are often large employers at tribal schools, casinos and medical facilities.

Tribal leaders from across the country gathered in Washington, D.C., last week for an Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing.

“Federal treaty promises of public safety within the Yakama Reservation are not being met,” said Jeremy Takala, councilman for the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, who testified on Wednesday.

“An unaddressed element of the public safety discussion is untreated substance abuse,” Takala said. “The misuse of opioids have led to increased rates of addiction, mental health issues, and social instability within reservation communities.”

Greg Hitchcock, vice chairman for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, said during the hearing that continued healthcare funding for programs like the Special Diabetes Program for Indians is critical for reducing diabetes in Indian Country.

“We strongly support its long term or permanent reauthorization,” Hitchcock said.

Although Probert is no longer working on grants that help tribal nations with issues like these, she said she feels reinvigorated, and still wants to make a difference in public health. That could mean going to an indigenous law school, or finding a new job in health policy.

“I love the Pacific Northwest, it will always be my home,” Probert said. “But I also feel like there’s something to fight for here.”

This story was originally published by Northwest Public Broadcasting