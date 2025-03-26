© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
AG Brown denounces Trump order drastically changing election participation requirements

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published March 26, 2025 at 10:45 AM PDT
Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, seen here at his Jan. 15 inauguration, sued to stop Trump's citizenship order.
Ryan Berry/Washington State Standard
Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, seen here at his Jan. 15 inauguration, sued to stop Trump's citizenship order.

After years of President Donald Trump claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged, he signed an executive order Tuesday that would reshape future voting and force major change's to Washington state's elections.

But Washington Attorney General Nick Brown suggested the state will challenge Trump's declaration.

Trump's order would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and demands that all ballots be received by Election Day.

The order also warns that they could withhold funding from states if they do not comply.

“Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,” The White House’s statement reads.

Trump has claimed that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and has especially criticized mail voting systems like Washington's.

“We have to be very careful with the ballots. The ballots — that’s a whole big scam. You know, they found, I understand, eight ballots in a waste paper basket in some location. And they found — it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name “Trump” on it, I guess. But they had ballots,” Trump said in an interview, September 2020.

Attorney General Nick Brown said the executive order is not valid.

“We are not going to take advice on election integrity from a guy who can’t stop lying about his 2020 election loss,” Brown said. “We have a secure and fair election system that respects voters’ rights, and we will use every tool we have to protect that.”

Additionally, Derek Young, interim executive director for Washington State Association of Counties, only coming across the executive order moments before, said that the association will continue to follow what the law says in Washington as they navigate this executive order.

“My organization represents the elected executives, commissioners and council members – so if we run into a situation where federal and state law run into conflict, you know, that's, of course, something that our attorney general will need to sort out,” Young said.

“... We don't really have a full reaction yet, but we'll follow what the law says in Washington and orders of the attorney general and the secretary of state, who also has a role in our elections in Washington,” Young said.

Cornell Clayton, director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute of Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University, said this order doesn’t come as a shock and believes that it will be challenged by states.

“What is interesting is that the administration is pursuing this kind of a strategy without legislation and my sense is they could probably get this kind of legislation through Congress if they wanted to,” Clayton said.

He believes this order is part of their theory of increasing executive branch power and power of the presidency.

“But it certainly makes it, from a legal standpoint, a much greater strain,” Clayton said.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
