Today's Headlines: Striking workers in WA could get benefits, research examines reuse of turbines

Striking workers in WA one step closer to benefits

The Washington House has voted to allow striking workers to receive unemployment benefits.

The vote was 52-43, with seven Democrats joining every Republican in voting against.

The bill originally called for strikers to qualify for up to 12 weeks of benefits, but that was amended to four weeks.

Rep. Jeremie Dufault (R-Yakima) argued people who strike choose to do so and shouldn’t be rewarded.

"Washington state will see a dramatic increase in the number of strikes in this state," he said. "My prediction is, Mr. Speaker, a lot of them are going to last right around a month, which is the length of time under this bill that striking workers will be getting paid not to work."

Rep. Shaun Scott (D-Seattle) urged his colleagues not to accept that argument.

"Extending unemployment benefits to striking workers is about creating an even playing field for workers who make the tough decision to take on major corporations and bad bosses," he said. "Like so many other pieces of legislation that does not benefit billion dollar corporations, it is derided as a handout. It’s resisted."

The Senate has already approved the bill, but since it was amended, it will have to be reconciled before it goes to the governor.

Divisive "students' rights" bill continues advance through WA legislature

A bill guaranteeing certain rights to public school students in Washington passed the Senate Friday on a party-line vote.

Democrats say it will provide safeguards for students and clarify existing law.

Republicans, however, say it takes control away from local districts and weakens parental rights established by a citizen initiative from last year.

The bill outlines nine specific rights, including the right for students to get an education in a safe and supportive learning environment free of harassment and bullying.

The measure also requires that school districts “immediately” notify parents if a student is a victim of abuse, sexual misconduct or assault — in contrast to the originally proposed 48-hour window, which Republicans opposed, saying it was too long.

Republicans also opposed a floor amendment from Democrats to include language that would protect students from discrimination based on ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identities, gender expression, housing status, citizenship status and neurodivergence.

Democratic senators argued that schools must serve all students in the state, regardless of their differences.

Public schools, charter schools and state-tribal education compact schools would all be subject to the bill.

It now goes back to the House to reconcile amendments before it can reach the governor’s desk.

Multiple students at U of I, WSU have student visas revoked

Four students at the University of Idaho and three students at Washington State University are among students nationwide who are having their student visas revoked by the Trump Administration. The seven Palouse students were the only ones confirmed at the time of publication.

School officials say universities have not been notified by federal officials, and they have not been given a reason why.

Near the start of his term, President Trump announced in a statement that the U.S. Department of Justice would take immediate action to “quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation, and investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.”

Students from both schools were part of campus protests after movements across the country called for a ceasefire in Palestine and for the universities to divest from corporations with financial ties to Israel.

When asked if student visas were being revoked because of their involvement in pro-Palestinean protests, Secretary of state Marco Rubio said, “They’re here to go to class. They’re not here to lead activist movements that are disruptive and undermine our universities.”

Student visas have been a surprising focus of the Trump Administration’s enforcement measures, and arrests of several international students have raised concerns about a possible violation of First Amendment rights, according to a statement from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Officials at both universities use a database called the Student Exchange Visitor Information System Database or SEVIS, to check the visa status of their students, said Kate Hellmann, WSU’s director of International Student and Scholar Services.

“We are actively doing so each day so that we can provide information and support to anyone who might be impacted,” Hellmann said.

One of the WSU students had already finished their education, and was approved to do work in the U.S., but didn’t land a job, so they left the country, she said.

The other two students whose VISAs have been revoked at WSU are undergraduates who now have to navigate how to finish their education, Hellmann said.

Not much is known about the University of Idaho students. Student information is protected under FERPA law, said Jodi Walker, executive director of communications at U of I.

“ I’ve been in this position for almost six years, I’ve been in the field of international education for 20,“ Hellmann said. “I’ve never seen something like this.”

Staff at WSU are working with the students to try to help them complete their programs, she said.

Students on visas are being told to reach out to their universities for support as the situation develops.

WSU research examines reuse of wind turbines

The turbine blades on first generation wind power-generating stations are now about 20 years old and nearing the end of their designed lifespan.

Sometimes old blades are chopped up and used as filler material in concrete. Otherwise, the blades have been difficult to recycle, but that may be changing.

A new process developed at Washington State University may provide an opportunity to reuse the original glass fiber reinforced polymer material in other products.

By soaking small blocks of the material in a solution of zinc acetate, the glass fibers and resins can be recovered in good condition. What results from that process can then be combined with thermoplastics to make strong composite materials.

WSU researcher Jinwen Zhang said this material could potentially be used in different types of manufacturing.

"But there are many parts for industry, particularly for automobiles that require reinforced fibers," he told SPR News.

The recycled material is cost effective and environmentally friendly, Zhang said, and it's a sustainable way to reuse large quantities of the glass fiber waste.

He said currently the process is still in the laboratory test phase and may take a few years to be developed on a commercial scale. He said that will mostly depend on whether someone is willing to invest in the process to take it to a higher level.

Parking requirements would be eased under bill passed by WA House

The Washington House has approved a bill that lowers — and in some cases, removes — parking requirements for some residential and commercial buildings.

Supporters, like Rep. Andrew Barkis (R-Olympia), say the bill is partly about parking and partly about housing.

"We need to continue to work at finding ways to reduce the cost of building housing in Washington state," Barkis said. "Parking is one of those pieces. How much space, the type of parking, the type of materials, right into storm water retention — all the different things that we keep adding and adding and adding in this body. I think we need to start subtracting."

Barkis was one of seven Republicans who crossed the aisle in a 64-31 vote.

One who didn’t was Rep. Mark Klicker (R-Walla Walla), who argued that reducing parking requirements makes sense in areas with more dense populations.

But he said in parts of less populous eastern Washington, that’s not necessary.

"There are a number of people that have three, four vehicles per residence, including apartment complexes because so many of those people travel 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, even 50 miles just to go to work," Klicker said.

The bill was already approved by the Senate, but since it was amended in the House, it goes back there for reconsideration.

Reporting by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Lauren Paterson and Steve Jackson.

