WA bill to restrict outside National Guard from entering state is signed into law

During his inaugural address in January, Gov. Bob Ferguson highlighted his support for a bill that would grant the governor authority to limit other states’ National Guard troops from entering Washington, unless they are mobilized by the president.

On Monday, Ferguson signed the policy into law.

“We cannot allow as a state to have armed forces come into our home and enforce policies that are against our core values,” Ferguson said. “State autonomy is the foundation of our federalist system. This bill is a simple but very important expression of that system.”

House Bill 1321 came after Republican governors put out a statement in December saying they were “ready to utilize every tool at our disposal,” including the National Guard, to enforce President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Lead bill sponsor Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma, has said that without the bill, “there is nothing to prevent other states from sending their National Guards here to carry out their own agendas.”

Democrats say they consulted with the state’s Military Department, the Office of the Attorney General, and others to ensure the bill didn’t create unintended consequences, like undermining military readiness or disaster response.

The law will take effect immediately.

Republicans questioned the need for the legislation, with state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, calling it “pointless” during floor debate.

The National Guard is a state-based military force when not activated for federal service and is under the command of the state governor and the president of the United States. Some states also have State Guards, which are under state control.

Many states, including Republican strongholds like Texas, Idaho and North Dakota, already have laws on the books similar to the new Washington law.

States have previously sent National Guard troops to other states to support immigration enforcement. In 2021, Texas launched an operation to increase security along the state’s section of the southern border with Mexico. Other Republican states, like Florida and Montana, have sent their own National Guard troops to support Texas.

“We welcome collaboration with National Guard forces when warranted, but only with our permission,” Ferguson said.

