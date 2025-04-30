Today's Headlines: Head Start, parents sue over funding cuts; Spokane clinic gets its state funding

Trump administration sued over attempts to dismantle Head Start programs

A coalition of parent advocacy groups and head start programs from six states, including Oregon and Washington, are seeking to block the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle the free preschool program.

The lawsuit contends the administration broke a slew of federal laws by axing Head Start staff, freezing funds, and issuing quote “vague” diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Joel Ryan, who heads the Washington State Association of Head Start, said about 15,000 children are currently enrolled in the free program in Washington.

A large percentage are homeless or in foster care, and many have significant disabilities.

"But even through that, Head Start helps these kids get ready for school and get to the same starting line as their middle class peers," Ryan said.

Head Start grew out of the Civil Rights era. Ryan says axing it would have devastating consequences for decades to come – not just for these kids, but for society as a whole.

Trump has criticized the program’s quote “radical” curriculum.

Washington law now requires hospitals to administer appropriate care to pregnant patients, including abortions

Washington state law now guarantees that pregnant patients can receive appropriate medical care if they go to a hospital.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed the bill yesterday.

"Specifically, this requires hospitals to provide an abortion when it is deemed the necessary standard of care to protect the health or safety of a pregnant individual," he said during the signing. "Although hospitals are currently required to follow similar federal rules, those rules could be challenged, putting these protections at risk."

The bill would prohibit health care providers from using a pregnancy’s continuation or the health of an embryo or fetus as a reason to deny care.

It specifies that such conditions can’t be prioritized over the patient’s health without their informed consent.

The new law also requires hospitals that aren’t capable of providing the necessary treatment to transfer the patient to a place that can and will provide that care.

The measure takes effect immediately.

Maddie's Place can stay open — at least for another year

One of the Spokane programs that made the cut for funding in Washington’s next state budget is Maddie’s Place.

Over the last two years, the non-profit has cared for more than 130 infants.

It helps them to overcome withdrawals from the fentanyl and other drugs they were exposed to while in the womb.

The budget approved by legislators last weekend allocates two million dollars to help fund another year of the center’s operations.

Maddie’s Place CEO Shaun Cross told SPR News he and other advocates were able to convince legislators the program is a cost-effective way to treat babies who might otherwise suffer longer-lasting health effects.



"I think the combination of all the good that we’re doing, the seriousness of the opioid crisis, was able to help us get through, and the efforts that we took, both our lobbyists and me, pushed it over the line, but it was far from guaranteed," he said.

Cross said he hopes to secure permanent funding next year by sharing the stories of the program’s successes with legislators.

"All 148 know about Maddie’s Place," he said. "There were debates on the floor of the House. There were discussions in the Ways and Means Committee in the Senate. There were discussions about Maddie’s Place in proposed amendments that were debated."

A Washington State University study shows both Spokane and Washington state have much higher rates of infants experiencing these withdrawal symptoms than the nation as a whole.

Idaho governor orders ramp up of timber harvests on national forests

Idaho Governor Brad Little has issued an order to ramp up timber production on national forests throughout the state.

The “Make Forests Healthy Again Act” directs the Idaho Department of Lands to expand its partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to reduce fire risks on federal forests in Idaho.

" In Idaho, six million acres of federal lands, national forest system lands have been designated as severely at risk for catastrophic wildfire," Dustin Miller, the director of the Idaho Department of Lands, said.

He said sales from harvesting lumber help pay for forest restoration projects.

"A big part of the playbook of those financially benefiting from national forests, that is those that profit from logging them, is to paint the picture of forests, indeed, of nature itself, is something to be feared," said Jeff Juel, Forest Policy Director for Moscow environmental nonprofit Friends of the Clearwater.

He said he’s concerned that habitat for endangered species could be destroyed.

Juel said the executive order will also make it harder for the public to participate in decisions about the forests.

Spokane County gets a portion of requested funding for PFAS filters

The Washington legislature is sending $7.5 million to Spokane County to begin the process of installing filters on West Plains wells that contain PFAS.

Those are the so-called “forever chemicals” once used in firefighting foam at Fairchild Air Force Base, which are believed to be harmful to human health.

County Commissioner Al French says the appropriation is less than half of the $18 million the county requested but enough to start on the wells that are most heavily polluted.

"Those that are heavily contaminated we need to be able to make an impact. That’s where I’m leaning," he said. "We’ll work collaboratively with Ecology and the health district to ferret that out."

French told SPR News he thinks work will begin on identifying wells over the next few months with a goal of starting filter installation on wellheads by late September.

He said he’ll continue to explore long-term solutions for clean water on the West Plains, including a proposal to pipe in water from the Spokane River.

WA DOC investigates death in Coyote Ridge Corrections Center

The Washington State Department of Corrections says it’s investigating the death of an incarcerated person in Franklin County.

In a statement yesterday, DOC officials said they believe 41-year-old Justus Cyr was assaulted in his cell at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in the early morning hours yesterday.

Another incarcerated person who allegedly attacked Cyr has been taken into custody and placed into restrictive housing at the corrections center.

Free legal clinics in CDA today celebrate Law Day

Coeur d’Alene will be host to free legal clinics today as several organizations recognize national Law Day, according to a statement from the Idaho Supreme Court.

Two legal clinics will be held at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library.

One will focus on family law, where attorneys will answer questions and fill out forms on issues like child custody, debt issues and property.

The other clinic will focus on wills and power of attorney. Both start at 9:30 this morning. The family law clinic runs until 12:30 p.m., while the will clinic first goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

And the Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program will hold an “Ask a Lawyer” event via phone from noon to 1 p.m.

Reporting by Sami West, Doug Nadvornick, Lauren Paterson and Owen Henderson.