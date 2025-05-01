Today's Headlines: US Dept. of Education investigates WA schools; national climate assessment halted

WA schools under investigation for alleged Title IX violations

The U.S. Department of Education is launching an investigation into Washington’s public school system.

In a statement, the department said the state’s nondiscrimination law and protections for transgender students may violate Title IX, Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.

"Multiple Washington State school districts have reported that OSPI is requiring school boards to adopt policies that allow males to participate in female sports and occupy female-only intimate facilities, thereby raising substantial Title IX concerns," the statement reads in part.

“Washington State appears to use its position of authority to coerce its districts into hiding ‘gender identity’ information from students’ parents and to adopt policies to covertly smuggle gender ideology into the classroom, confusing students and letting boys into girls’ sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in the statement. "If true, these are clear violations of parental rights and female equality in athletics, which are protected by federal laws that will be enforced by the Trump Administration."

In a statement shortly after the investigation was announced yesterday, Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said public schools have a responsibility to provide a safe and non-discriminatory environment for all students.

"Unfortunately, it is not safe for all individuals to open up to their family regarding gender identity, and family rejection related to an individual’s gender identity results in increased odds of a suicide attempt and/or misusing drugs or alcohol," his statement said. "It is not the role of the school system to facilitate private conversations that should be happening between students and their parents or guardians, and the federal government should not force schools to play the role of parents when it comes to gender identity."

Reykdal called the investigation “an alarming attempt" to infringe on the rights of trans students, saying the Education Department is trying to twist anti-discrimination laws into “mandated discrimination.”

"The state has allowed students to participate in school-based athletics in alignment with their gender identity since 2007," he said. "These protections fit within the scope of what is allowed by federal law and have been successfully established and implemented for nearly two decades."

Reykdal said his office will follow current state laws until federal courts find them unconstitutional.

Premier climate study frozen by Trump administration as researchers get the boot

The researchers had been putting together the nation’s most comprehensive look at its changing climate.

The National Climate Assessment sums up what a hotter climate is doing to regions like the Northwest and what people can do about it.

Until now, it’s been put out every four years or so by unpaid scientists, including Kristie Ebi of the University of Washington.

"How incredibly disappointing. Every country in the world is doing some version of a national climate assessment," she said. "To remove all of that information is going to put people, communities, businesses, in difficult situations, unable to take actions that are needed."

The Congressionally mandated report is now in limbo. Ebi told KUOW public radio she assumes the next step is a lawsuit to revive it.

The White House office that oversees the assessment did not respond to requests for comment.

First class of nurses graduate EWU

Commencement season begins this week for students on Spokane’s WSU Health Sciences campus and for Eastern Washington University’s health sciences graduates. Eastern’s ceremony for students in five programs will begin Friday morning at 9:30 at the Pavilion on the Cheney campus.

It’s the first graduating class for Eastern’s nursing degree, said nursing program director Donna Bachand. The program admitted its first 40 students in 2023.

She said those students have been working all over the Inland Northwest as they finish their degree work.

"One student went all the way to Grand Coulee. We had one placed in Davenport. others at Spokane Valley or local hospitals here in Spokane," Bachand told SPR News. "One student came from the Tri-Cities and chose to do her capstone down there, where she also has a job offer."

She said many of her graduating seniors have jobs lined up as the strong demand for nurses continues. Washington State’s commencement begins Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Students in the Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing will collect their diplomas.

Most rural counties to get greater share of crop damages money

Washington state will set aside a greater percentage of agricultural damage compensation for the most rural counties.

When farmers lose at least $1,000-worth of crops to damage caused by wild deer and elk, they can apply to the state for restitution.

A bill signed Wednesday by Governor Bob Ferguson aims to ensure counties that are hardest hit by such losses get a larger share of the reimbursement money.

"Historically, these counties have comprised more than 20% of total deer and elk damage claims and total awarded damage compensation," he said during the signing. "This bill will help provide additional certainty to commercial farmers who are most affected by this issue."

To qualify, farms must be at least partially in counties that have a population density of 21 people or fewer per square mile.

Twelve total counties are eligible, including Pend Oreille, Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan, Lincoln and Adams Counties.

New law guards 'Good Samaritans' who help people escape hot cars

Washington has joined more than a dozen other states in enacting a law to protect people and pets from the life-threatening hot car interiors.

Under the bill Governor Bob Ferguson signed Wednesday, anyone acting as a Good Samaritan who breaks a window or door to provide cooling relief can't be sued for damage.

"Those who damage vehicles to rescue animals or vulnerable people in imminent danger, if they meet the requirements set out in this bill, by calling 9-1-1 and minimizing damage, can do so without criminal liability."

High temperatures will reach the 80s in some parts of the Inland Northwest Friday, and the National Weather Service says it’s a good reminder to keep people and pets cool.

Studies say the interior of a car can reach 100 degrees or more if it's parked in direct sunlight for more than 20 minutes. That's hot enough to give heat stroke to a child or animal.

At the signing ceremony, Ferguson said, "This bill can literally save lives."

New women's sports team comes to WA

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is making its way to Washington.

If that name sounds familiar, the league held a “takeover” game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on January 5, and drew a crowd of over 12,000 fans.

PWHL officials say this is the first time that two women’s pro teams are sharing an arena.

Seattle is also the first city to have teams in all 3 of the major professional women’s sports leagues - the WNBA, National Women’s Soccer League, and now the PWHL.

Seattle Storm Guard Skylar Diggins was at the PWHL’s press conference on Wednesday.

She says the team is ready to support its new neighbor.

"We at the Storm couldn’t be more proud to share this beautiful arena with another women’s pro team, and I know the Seattle fans will embrace you guys with the same passion and pride as they’ve done for us," Diggins said.

Seattle’s currently-unnamed hockey team will begin play at the start of next season.

The schedule isn’t available yet, but last year’s season began in late November.

- - -

Reporting by Owen Henderson, John Ryan, Doug Nadvornick, Lisa Brooks and Vaughan Jones.