'No longer mission capable': WA veteran says trans military ban will hurt readiness

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kathryn Goldston lives in Olympia. She served for 18 years part of the medic unit.
Courtesy Kathryn Goldston
Kathryn Goldston felt a pit in her stomach after she saw the Supreme Court revived a ban on transgender troops Tuesday morning.

“I’m not going to lie, this is a pretty big blow,” Goldston said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided that the administration of President Donald Trump can enforce bans on transgender troops while legal challenges proceed. Goldston is a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class and resides in Olympia. She said the decision will have a negative domino effect on all units.

She is also the communications director for Sparta Pride, a nonprofit for transgender members of the military or veterans.

“If someone’s like a supply sergeant or like myself who was a medic – and you suddenly have those individuals pulled out of those units — those units are no longer mission capable, because those people who have been trained to do the jobs within those units are now pulling them away,” said Goldston, who served in the military for 18 years. “That’s experience, money and everything else that is pulled from the units.”

Of the transgender service members who are serving, Goldston said more than 53% of them are senior noncommissioned officers, meaning they have between 12 to 20 years of service.

She also said she knows at least 30 active transgender troop members in Washington affected by this decision.

“This is not over. We will persist. We may have to take the uniform off for a little bit, but we’re not going to win if we stay silent,” Goldston said.

“We will be back in uniform again.”

Monica Carrillo-Casas is a Murrow News fellow for Spokane Public Radio and The Spokesman-Review. All stories produced by Murrow Local News fellows can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. Image rights may vary.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
