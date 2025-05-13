Today's Headlines: Spokane to relocate controversial statue; Ferguson signs flurry of bills

Birthright citizenship case that began in WA heads to SCOTUS

Later this week, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider the Trump administration’s efforts to end birthright citizenship.

The case is the result of legal challenges from states including Washington. Attorney General Nick Brown said he’ll attend the hearing at the high court.

The Trump administration is using this case to ask the supreme court to limit the use of nationwide injunctions or judicial orders.

Brown said ending nationwide orders could raise citizenship questions for children of undocumented parents in states that haven’t filed a lawsuit.

"Then you have to sort of ask yourself, 'What country is that person a citizen of?'" he said. "And I think there’s real danger in this particular case about not applying a nationwide injunction."

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in western Washington was the first federal judge to block one of Trump’s executive orders. He called the administration’s effort to end birthright citizenship “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Oral arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Draft report on pumped storage hydropower in WA finds ways to do less harm

Pumped storage hydropower has been around for decades. It acts as a battery and stores energy for when it’s needed on the grid.

But Washington lawmakers wanted to know more about it, so they asked for an informational study.

Washington State University researchers have now released a draft report on the technology. The report looked at issues and interests with pumped storage hydropower.

It recommends ways to do less harm to things like tribal cultural resources, water availability and land.

Karen Janowitz, who led the study, said once there’s a final report sent to the legislature this summer, "the next step really is for agency folks to see what can be done with some of this."

Recommendations for future projects include: consulting with tribes and local communities as soon as possible and looking to tribal groups and state agencies for low-impact guidelines.

Ferguson signs bills on topics from immigration to local transit agencies

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson continued his post-legislative flurry of activity on Monday, signing more than 40 bills into law.

They included a proposal that punishes private bail companies for helping federal immigration authorities.

"Bail bond agents are subject to professional rules of conduct that are regulated by the Department of Licensing," Ferguson said during the signing ceremony. "A finding of unprofessional conduct can result in discipline, fines and license suspension for bail bond agents."

Supporters like co-sponsor Sen. Nikki Torres (R-Pasco) say it’s meant to discourage people who aren’t members of law enforcement from acting as if they have the same authority as those officers.

Ferguson also signed a bill that allows residents to have their blood types printed on their driver’s license.

"This legislation will help first responders and trauma teams access vital information faster, reducing delays in critical care. In other words, this bill will literally save lives here in Washington state," he said.

Another bill signed Monday strengthens the state’s shield law to protect private information sought by investigators and governments from other states.

"Our shield law here in Washington state protects patients who seek, assist or provide gender-affirming care and reproductive health care," Ferguson said. "It restricts Washington courts and law enforcement from cooperating with out-of-state investigations or illegal proceedings related to these protected health care services."

The new law also extends the shield law’s prohibitions on aiding out-of-state investigations to agents of state and local agencies. It takes effect this summer.

Ferguson also signed a bill that requires county and regional transit agencies to add two regular transit riders to their boards of directors, and he signed legislation that increases penalties for people convicted of animal fighting and animal cruelty offenses.

Ferguson is scheduled to sign nearly 30 more bills this morning. He has until Saturday to sign the state’s next two-year budget.

Council approves pedestrian safety changes, relocation of controversial monument

The statue of Navy Ensign John Monaghan at the intersection of Monroe Street and Riverside Avenue will likely be moving to private property.

The Spokane Council voted last night to move the monument as part of a project to reconfigure the intersection and improve pedestrian safety.

The majority cited both convoluted traffic flow at the intersection and concerns raised over the statue’s depiction of Samoan people.

The monument, which was installed in 1906, commemorates the death and service of Navy Ensign John Monaghan during a military action in the Samoan Islands.

Opponents say the language and art on the plaques accompanying the statue are historically inaccurate and racist depictions of Samoans.

Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle suggested the city could add secondary plaques with additional historical context instead of moving the statue.

The council approved the statue’s relocation, five to two. It will likely go to the Monaghan family mausoleum.

The council is making another change aimed at improving pedestrian safety downtown.

The council approved a resolution that supports banning right turns on red lights in some parts of downtown.

That includes a call for better signage to ensure drivers and pedestrians are both aware of the ban.

During testimony Monday night, Sarah Rose said she supports the idea, but wishes the city would go further.

"I hope, in the future, instead of adding signage to every single intersection, we can make a citywide policy to ban turn on reds and only add signs that say ‘Turns on red allowed’ where it makes sense to do so," she said.

This comes in the wake of other council decisions to slow traffic, increase bicycle infrastructure and add temporary and adaptable measures to make pedestrians safer.

Reporting by Amy Radil, Courtney Flatt, Doug Nadvornick and Owen Henderson.