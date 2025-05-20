Uncertainty for Venezuelans living in the Inland Northwest

Many of the 350 Venezuelans living in Spokane could be affected by Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that the federal government can revoke temporary deportation protections.

According to The Federal Register, Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, fall under two groups: those who were in the U.S. in 2021 when former President Joe Biden designated Venezuela for TPS and those who applied after the redesignation in 2023.

Biden extended these protections after finding economic and political turmoil under President Nicolas Maduro.

Still, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rescinded Biden’s 2023 extension in February, stating that it was “contrary to the national interest” to continue the program. This also comes after many have been accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

“This program has been abused and manipulated by the Biden administration, and that will no longer be allowed,” Noem said during her confirmation hearing in January.

The Federal Register states that Venezuelans who applied in 2023 are the people that will be affected, leaving roughly 350,000 Venezuelans without protections.

The 2021 designation is set to expire in September. If the Trump administration decides to let it end, another estimated 243,000 people will lose their protections.

Sam Smith, an attorney at Manzanita House in Spokane, said the organization is currently working with 50 Venezuelans in the area, some of whom will have family members affected.

He also noted that those who have already started the process of applying for asylum or permanent residency will be able to continue. Still, he described the ruling as a setback.

“It’s incredibly disappointing and just leaves a lot of lives and people in disarray,” Smith said.

Just a few weeks ago, Patricia Castaneda, executive director of Manzanita House, said she attended a peaceful protest organized by local Venezuelan community members. Although about 20 people showed up, she said many decided to stay home out of fear of deportation, even those with current protections.

“I’ve been in conversation with friends throughout the country to see how we could organize to support our community, and there is a lot of fear and instability. People are scared. People are just reluctant to go to work or even to drop kids at school,” Castaneda said.

“As a Venezuelan, of course this affects me. I am a citizen, but I also care for the community, especially with the work that we do,” she added.

