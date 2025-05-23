Today's Headlines: WA leaders warn of Medicaid cuts; ICE begins arrests at immigration court

Medicaid cuts would be devastating for patients and care providers, say health officials

Washington health care officials say federal cuts to the Medicaid system will have a big effect in the state — and not just for people enrolled in the program.

At a press conference Thursday, a Seattle nurse who identified herself as Sam said she worries her hospital, Harborview, would be inundated by people who’ve lost their health insurance.

"Every unfunded visit limits the care we can offer to the broader community. And I've already seen the consequences when patients can't afford their care," Sam said. "Diabetics who skip insulin end up with thousands of dollars in emergency medical bills. Patients who arrive septic in an organ failure will have untreated infections that could have been addressed."

According to Governor Bob Ferguson’s office, nearly two million Washingtonians get their health care through Apple Health, the state’s Medicaid program.

It said Medicaid funds long-term care for another 100,000, and many more receive drug treatment, paid for by the program.

The Washington State Hospital Association said the Medicaid cuts would likely lead some of its clients to cut services and perhaps even close their doors.

ICE begins arrests at immigration court

People showing up for hearings at the Seattle Immigration Court this week are facing something new.

Federal immigration agents are also there, and have arrested several people leaving the courtroom.

New guidelines in January authorize ICE to make arrests at courthouses and also to fast-track the removal of anyone in the country less than two years.

"They were here yesterday. They're here today. Sounds like they're going to be here tomorrow, probably ongoing. We don't know yet," Immigration attorney Sonia Rodriguez said Wednesday. She was at the courthouse while more arrests happened this week.

Rodriguez said these arrests appear to be happening after a government attorney moves to dismiss someone’s deportation case.

If they don't object or appeal it, recently arrived immigrants can face expedited removal.

And their deportation case will not go before a judge through the usual process.

Our partner station KUOW has reached out to federal officials about the shift in practice.

Attorneys worry the ICE presence will scare people away from their hearings.

That could lead the judge to rule to deport someone because they didn’t show up at court.

Congress nixes West Coast higher exhaust standards

The federal government is trying to slam the brakes on electric vehicles.

Congress has overturned states like California, Washington and Oregon’s ability to mandate climate-friendly cars.

California used to be so smoggy that it got special permission to set tougher exhaust standards than the nation as a whole. Fifteen other states, including Washington, have adopted California’s clean-car standards.

But Congress on Thursday blocked states from taking such aggressive actions on smog and climate change.

"It means it'll be harder to buy an electric vehicle in Washington," Abigail Doerr of the nonprofit Climate Solutions said. "It'll impact our air and our health."

Car dealers and manufacturers welcomed the move, which is likely to wind up in court.

"We'd have a one size that fits across all states, which a lot of the industry wants, a lot of the energy sector wants," state Sen. Matt Boehnke (R-Kennewick) said.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson called it “brazenly out of step with the law, science, and public will." California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta said he plans to sue.



Affordable housing project breaks ground in Spokane

A Spokane refugee agency has broken ground on a new affordable housing project in the northeast part of the city.

Thrive International plans a 48-unit apartment complex.

Executive Director Mark Finney says half the units will go to Thrive International clients, the other will be open to the public.

“That goal of helping people integrate into the community to become great neighbors and to become great residents of Spokane is really what it’s all about," Finney told SPR News.

About half the units will be rented at market rates, he said. The others will be discounted by about 20%.

The complex will also have a community room and garden and a 24/7 library kiosk.

“We put together a neat partnership that involves the Spokane Public Library," Finney said. "They actually had the land, an acre-and-a-half that they donated to us so that we could put housing on it.”

Finney expects people to move in in about a year.

He said Thrive International will start to select tenants by the end of this year.

WA housing providers already feel squeeze after HUD grant changes

The Trump administration put new conditions on grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello says they are pushing a political agenda; for example, recipients would have to do away with DEI programs.

He says some local governments don’t want to sign on to those conditions, so they’re suing the administration.

Organizations — like Celina McKenney’s — that receive money from HUD are concerned they won’t get the funding they rely on. McKenney runs Share and Care House, which houses more than 140 people in Pierce County who are chronically homeless, have a long-term disability, and have low incomes.

"While we're waiting, it’s just this beyond stress of coming up with all these different plans," she told NWPB.

This year, McKenney said, they were expecting over two million dollars from HUD grants. But now, she says she and her staff are in limbo.

"Share and Care House really has no choice but to continue operating, whether we get the funds or not," she said.

They’re tapping into their savings, taking out a line of credit and are weighing the possibility of laying off staff.

Brown urges Hanford waste reroute

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown is again asking the federal Department of Energy not to send truckloads of low-level waste from tank farms at the Hanford nuclear facility through the city.

The agency plans to use I-90 as it trucks the waste to storage sites in Utah and Texas.

In a letter released yesterday, Brown said if the department plans to move forward with its plan, it should to convert the liquid waste into grout before shipping.

She also urged the department to communicate with Spokane-area officials before sending shipments through the area.

Brown also asked federal officials to train emergency workers here how to react in case of a spill of radioactive materials.

- - -

Reporting provided by Doug Nadvornick, Gustavo Sagrero, John Ryan and Lauren Gallup.



