Today's Headlines: Nearly half of Washington now in official drought; CMR announces her next career move

Washington Ecology Department expands state drought area

Washington’s drought now officially covers almost half of the state.

The Department of Ecology yesterday declared a drought declaration for 19 more watersheds in the north and central Cascades and Puget Sound area. They join three Yakima basin watersheds as areas with less than three-fourths of the their normal supply.

“We’re seeing only 21% of normal snowpack in the eastern side of the central Cascades and 12% of normal for the western sides of the central Cascades," said Caroline Mellor, the agency's statewide drought lead. “As we’re thinking about drought, we are thinking about impacts to water supply and we’re thinking about a lot worse than normal and what would normally be expected in that part of the state.”

The declaration folds in most of Okanogan County and the western and northern parts of Ferry County. That includes the Okanogan, Methow, Nespelem, Sanpoil and Kettle River watersheds.

Mellor says her agency has declared drought in parts of the state three summers in a row and six of the last 10 years.

"With these earlier meltoffs and lower-than-normal precipitation, that is major concern for impacts to fish and agriculture and, potentially, drinking water in smaller systems later in the summer," she said.

Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller says much of the Puget Sound area should have enough water this summer, but some of the smaller systems may need to conserve if the weather remains dry.

Possible Medicaid cuts draw fire from Democrats

Democratic leaders continue to complain about Medicaid spending reductions in the budget bill being negotiated in the nation’s capital.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-Washington) yesterday hosted a media call to talk about the latest estimates by the Congressional Budget Office that 16 million people could their subsidized health care. She says eastern and central Washington, with higher percentages of people covered by Medicaid, will be hit especially hard.

State Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) reinforced the message.

“For people in Spokane and across Washington state, these proposed federal Medicaid cuts represent a real threat to basic health and access to care and financial stability," he said.

"There’s no doubt this legislation will force many of our rural hospitals and clinics to close and lead to increased wait times and reduced services in urban areas, like I represent. It’s clear many people in Spokane and Washington will face unneeded health risks and suffering.”

Republicans, including eastern Washington U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, say Democrats are vastly overstating the effects of Medicaid spending reductions.

Idaho troopers to help move alien suspects

Idaho Governor Brad Little says the state police will help federal customs and immigration agents to transport people convicted of crimes from other nations to detention facilities operated by ICE. From there, they’ll be processed and deported.

The governor’s office say the state police will transport up to 100 people during the next year. They’ll be taken to an ICE facility in Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho

Search continues for killer of three Wenatchee sisters

The search continues for Travis Decker, the Wenatchee man accused of killing his three daughters earlier this week.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are helping with the search.

"In addition to working with the behavioral analyst team, and also bringing in cadaver dogs, we're open to everything and anything. And so far, despite our limited resources, as part of our mission statement with the resources that are entrusted to us, I think that a lot of people have come alongside us to help us out," he said.

Morrison says he's optimistic that law enforcement will find Decker. He notes Decker is a former soldier and trained in outdoor survival.

Officials are advising cabin owners in five counties to beware and to keep their doors locked.

McMorris Rodgers announces next career plans

Former eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has taken a low profile since leaving office at the start of the year. But now she has a new mission.

The Republican from Spokane has created The Cathy McMorris Rodgers Leadership Institute. It’s a non-profit foundation she says will promote core American values such as freedom and good citizenship.

“I think there really is an opportunity to engage with leaders, both in Congress and in the administration, Republicans and Democrats, about America, this greatest experiment in self-governance that the world's ever known, and leadership, especially political leadership, but, you know, just leadership across the board," she said.

McMorris Rodgers says the idea was inspired by former House Speaker Paul Ryan. She says one of the goals is to help develop a new generation of leaders.

“I’ve spent time during my years in Congress visiting high schools, and talking with students about our Constitution, about our form of government, why America really is unique, that, you know, at the founding of our nation nearly 250 years ago, it was a revolutionary idea at the time that, that we were, that we were created equal," she said.

McMorris Rodgers says while the institute’s mission has been developed, the details are still to be determined. She expects the organization will create events centered around Constitution Day, September 17, the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.

She says private money is funding the startup of the organization.

___________________

Reporting contributed by Doug Nadvornick and Derek Wang.

