Today's Headlines: North ID lacks workers who can help fight fires; Gov. visits N-S freeway project

Loss of federal workers could affect fire season in north ID

There are fewer federal workers at the U.S. Forest Service this fire season.

The deferred resignation program allowed federal workers to resign from their jobs while still getting full pay and benefits through September.

That left vacancies in the U.S. Forest Service offices in Northern Idaho according to Jim Wimer, the fire prevention officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

Employees with a red card, the certificate proving they have what it takes to work on a wildland fire, often help with jobs going on behind the scenes like driving supplies out to a fire line, he said.

"Whether that's putting signs out, interfacing with people in campgrounds, kind of sharing the information that we have on active fires, we will have less presence, just looking at the numbers," Wimer told NWPB.

Cut any tall dry grasses around your house or property and clean out gutters to reduce the risk of fire, Wimer said.

Ferguson, local leaders celebrate North-South Corridor funding

One of the big questions for Spokane area lawmakers during this year’s legislative session was whether funding would continue for the North-South Freeway project.

Despite deficit concerns, the expense made it into the budget, and Gov. Bob Ferguson came to Spokane yesterday to celebrate with local leaders.

He said the legislature agreed to set aside money for the project’s final three phases.

State Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) said lawmakers from both sides of the aisle voted to support the final funding.

"It’s nearly a quarter billion dollars, and this community came together when there was threats to funding a few years ago, we said absolutely not, but in this tough environment, we had to keep pushing to ensure our funding," he said.

Still, Riccelli told SPR News that local and state leaders will be watching for continued federal support to make sure the project is completed on time.

"I think the Trump administration has Washington squarely on the radar and we have to work to make sure federal funding goes through," he said.

Most of that pays for the pavement and bridges that make up the span that will eventually link Interstate 90 with Highways 2 and 395.

But some of the money will fund artwork on the columns and support structures along the section from Mission Avenue to the Spokane River.

"As we go down towards I-90, the community there wanted to highlight the fact the community was about the working-class folks that actually built and sustained East Central, so you’ll see the artistic renderings of hands working together," Char Kay, Department of Transportation regional administrator, said.

Crews are finishing the roadway’s bridge across the Spokane River near Greene Street. That segment is expected to be completed this year.

The North-South Corridor project has been under construction for more than 20 years and is expected to be finished in 2030.

Faith, community groups step up to replace corporate support for Spokane Pride

The Inland Northwest’s Pride season is in full swing, but the road to this June’s festivities was rockier than previous years.

Many corporations backed out of their planned sponsorships of both Spokane and Coeur d’Alene’s Pride celebrations.

"I mean, March, April was pretty — it was a roller coaster, because suddenly sponsors were in, then they were gone," Spokane Pride Executive Director Matthew Danielson said. "They were promising a whole bunch, and then suddenly just disappeared. So that was really hard."

When Danielson's group put out the word to the community, a large number of local organizations stepped up to fund this year’s festival.

"I just think their dollars are kind of more valuable, in a way, because Pride is kind of an expression of a community," he told SPR News. "I feel like if you're doing Pride right, it should be the community kind of shining through the event in a very organic way, and I think we took a huge step toward that this year."

Some of the biggest sponsors this year are LGBTQ-friendly faith groups, like the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane and Gonzaga University’s Lincoln LGBTQ Center.

Corporate sponsorships at Pride have long been a contentious topic within the queer community itself, Danielson said.

"It is always a complicated conversation to have, because you don't want to turn money away," he told SPR News, "because we get to take some corporate money and turn it into a beautiful event that I literally believe saves lives. So how do you balance that?"

Danielson said he thinks the Trump administration’s attacks on the transgender community have helped to unify other LGBTQ people and allies and spur them to action this year, which has resulted in more energy behind organizing efforts this year.

"I know it's a little messed up, but often the more resistance Pride has, the more relevant it is in the community and the more people show up for it," he said.

The Spokane Pride Parade and celebration in Riverfront Park are on Saturday. More information and a full calendar are on the organization’s website.

New order limits caseloads for WA public defenders

Public defenders in Washington state would see lower caseloads under new standards set by the state Supreme Court.

Justices unanimously agreed on an interim order issued Monday to revise the standards and reduce the strain on current public defenders.

The new limits are 47 felony cases or 120 misdemeanor cases each year for one attorney, a sharp drop.

A coalition of national legal groups put out a report in 2023 saying that attorneys should handle fewer cases than Washington’s previous limit of 150 felonies.

Chief Justice Debra Stephens wrote that the implementation of the standards “must be accomplished as soon as reasonably possible,” with a suggested phased approach of 10% caseload reductions each year.

The court’s order takes effect on January 1.

WA vows to continue tree-planting push despite Trump

Washington state officials say their work to create cool, shady neighborhoods for everyone will continue despite opposition from the Trump administration.

The federal government has been the biggest funder of tree-planting in so-called “urban heat islands.”

But that funding has evaporated under the Trump administration.

"Even though we're facing tough times at the federal level, the mission doesn't change. Our goals don't change," Washington Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove said. "We're just going to have to work harder."

The state aims for what it calls “tree equity”— so that all neighborhoods have shade trees.

Trump has ordered recipients of federal funds to stop all work in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

A federal judge blocked Trump’s order Monday. The White House is expected to appeal.

Advocates fear historic preservation funding cuts could have ripple effects on housing construction

A group that advocates for historic preservation projects says Spokane’s ability to revitalize older buildings may be in danger.

Mitsy Hunter from the non-profit group Spokane Preservation Advocates says the budget approved by the U.S. House of Representatives would stop funding state and tribal historic preservation agencies.

"If we lose funding for our city and county preservation office, it's entirely possible that those projects could be stalled for months or even years if we don't have the folks who are able to review those recommendations, requests, and permits," she told SPR News.

Hunter said the funding cuts could also affect tax incentives that developers use to make historic preservation projects economically viable.

"So much of downtown Spokane is protected because of the work of preservationists in the city itself in our history," she said. "That's why the Davenport Hotel still exists. So, so many of those buildings are protected. In order for them to be reused, it's a huge benefit for developers to use those tax credits."

She said incentives like those have helped to add housing to Spokane’s downtown core.

Spokane Preservation Advocates is urging people with an interest in the issue to make their views known to their congressional representatives.

