Former mentee of the late Rubén Trejo to unveil farmworker clay figure series

Angel Luna, 51, often heard the same message from his mentors – including the late, influential Chicano artist Rubén Trejo – who reminded him that if he didn’t tell his own story, no one would.

Decades later and inspired by that advice, Luna will showcase a series of clay figures this Friday that reflect life in the fields and his upbringing in a farmworker family – a tribute to the stories often left untold.

"I was like, 'If I don't make these sculptures and document this, that story or that voice will not be heard,'" Luna said.

Luna, a graduate of Eastern Washington University and former mentee of Trejo in the late 1990s, is showcasing a series of clay figures called "Who’s Your Hero?" inspired by farmworkers and his upbringing.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Marmot Art Space in Kendall Yards, and will run through July.

“They all have different superhero icons hidden or directly in people's viewpoints – and so it's the whole idea of the farm workers as one of our superheroes in life,” Luna said.

Luna said he spent much of his teenage years working alongside his parents in the fields, enduring long days picking apples in the heat.

Through this series and his story, he hopes to connect with others who share similar backgrounds and experiences.

Christi Malsam, a Spokane resident planning to attend the event, said Luna’s work makes her feel seen.

She shared that she, too, was a migrant farmworker in Moses Lake alongside her parents.

“It's wonderful to be able to see art depicting us,” Malsam said. “I see his little clay figures and how they're dressed, and I remember feeling embarrassed about how I looked coming home dirty, but that was nothing to be ashamed of. It was good, good work.”

She said she’s excited to see a Latino artist showcase work that reflects shared experiences and backgrounds within the Spokane community.

“It’s important to have that kind of representation,” Malsam said.

Luna hopes this series will also elevate aspiring Latino artists and inspire the next generation.

“Something that Ruben taught me, and I'm trying to do now in my current position, is that you mentor the next generation to keep their voice alive,” Luna said. “If they can keep their voice alive and the work is honest, people will respond to it.”

