Moses Lake road improvement project to begin in July

The Washington State Department of Transportation will begin a construction project on a stretch of Interstate 90 in Moses Lake on July 14.

Construction will continue until November for the $13 million project, said Miguel Castillo project engineer for the agency.

"Because of temperatures and weather that starts to affect the work, we'll do a suspension of work right around November of this year," Castillo said.

Castillo said section one and two of the Moses Lake project includes removal of the top surface of asphalt and replacing worn out directional signs that may be hard for drivers to see or read, such as rest areas, exits to the next city and stop signs.

However, Castillo said they will only be working on section two this summer, which goes from Dodson Road Exit 164 to milepost 181.77 east of Moses Lake, on I-90.

Travelers will encounter construction from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and single lane closures, he said.

"There shouldn't be a lot of impact to the driver, other than just seeing that the two lanes in each direction have been reduced to one," Castillo said.

He added because another WSDOT construction project happening at the Vantage Bridge, section one won't start until next year.

Section one of this project goes from the bridge to the city of George on I-90.

"We're hoping to pick it back up in April of 2026," Castillo said.

With construction beginning soon, Sebastian Moraga, communications consultant for WSDOT, suggests travelers to prepare considering construction will cause delays.

"It is a very important project in the sense that it is affecting one of our major highways in the state in the middle of summer, so we ask that travelers pack extra patience when they encounter single lane closures," Moraga said.

"We just want to make sure that people are aware that there will be crews working, and to take the precautions and to take the measures necessary to have a safe trip," he said.

