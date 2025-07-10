Northwest Spokanites have three choices for city council in year's only competitive primary

Candidate Interviews: Cody Arguelles Listen • 8:43

On this week's Inland Journal, we meet the three candidates running for a Spokane City Council seat in District 3.

Incumbent Zack Zappone sat down with SPR's Owen Henderson to talk about his first term on council and why he's running again.

SPR's Eliza Billingham interviewed Zappone's two challengers: Christopher Savage and Cody Arguelles.

Savage is a business courier who also represents the Balboa/South Indian Trail Neighborhood on the Community Assembly. He's a frequent City Council attendee and no stranger to the local election process.

Meanwhile, Arguelles is a retired Air Force survival instructor who moved to Spokane five years ago. He's preparing to open a cigar lounge in town.

The top two candidates in the August primary election will advance to the general election in November.

Next week, SPR's Doug Nadvornick will talk with the two candidates in District 1: sitting Councilmember Jonathan Bingle and his challenger, Sarah Dixit.

In two weeks, we'll conclude our series as we meet Alejandro Barrientos and Kate Telis—the two candidates running for the seat left vacant after the early departure of Lili Navarrete in District 2.