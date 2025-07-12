Former Fairchild survival instructor seeks Spokane council seat

Cody Arguelles and his business partners will soon open a cigar lounge. But the retired military survival instructor and five-year Spokane resident also has his eye on making policy as a city council member. He positions himself as a conservative voice that would help balance the council's 5-2 progressive majority.

"Now that I have a one-year-old son, I'm super fearful of letting him crawl in grass in our parks, fearful if there's going to be some tinfoil or a needle hidden in those grass blades. I want to go walk downtown with my wife and push the stroller around, but it's fairly uncomfortable in some parts of town."