Former Fairchild survival instructor seeks Spokane council seat

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published July 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Cody Arguelles and his business partners will soon open a cigar lounge. But the retired military survival instructor and five-year Spokane resident also has his eye on making policy as a city council member. He positions himself as a conservative voice that would help balance the council's 5-2 progressive majority.

"Now that I have a one-year-old son, I'm super fearful of letting him crawl in grass in our parks, fearful if there's going to be some tinfoil or a needle hidden in those grass blades. I want to go walk downtown with my wife and push the stroller around, but it's fairly uncomfortable in some parts of town."

Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

