© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spokane councilman, school teacher Zack Zappone seeks second term

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published July 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT
Spokane City Councilman Zack Zappone is seeking a second term.
Courtesy City of Spokane
Spokane City Councilman Zack Zappone is seeking a second term.

Zack Zappone is part of the 5-2 progressive coalition that controls the agenda on the council.

He's one of two councilmembers running for re-election. He faces stiff competition with Cody Arguelles and Christopher Savage challenging him in the August primary election. The candidates who finish in the top two move on to the November general election.

"I've been proud to make a lot of progress on issues around public health and safety, around our infrastructure, and around our affordability, whether it's housing or everyday affordability and trends in equity. I've been proud to sponsor a lot of those issues and push those forward. But there's a lot of issues we still need to address in our community. People are still struggling to get by and we see that every day. People being able to pay rent or buy a house, getting to work. There's still a lot of challenges."

20250710_Inland Journal_Zack Zappone_online.mp3
Zappone talks with SPR's Owen Henderson about his plans for a second term.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson