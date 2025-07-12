Spokane councilman, school teacher Zack Zappone seeks second term

Zack Zappone is part of the 5-2 progressive coalition that controls the agenda on the council.

He's one of two councilmembers running for re-election. He faces stiff competition with Cody Arguelles and Christopher Savage challenging him in the August primary election. The candidates who finish in the top two move on to the November general election.

"I've been proud to make a lot of progress on issues around public health and safety, around our infrastructure, and around our affordability, whether it's housing or everyday affordability and trends in equity. I've been proud to sponsor a lot of those issues and push those forward. But there's a lot of issues we still need to address in our community. People are still struggling to get by and we see that every day. People being able to pay rent or buy a house, getting to work. There's still a lot of challenges."