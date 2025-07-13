© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Council candidate Christopher Savage hopes fourth time is the charm

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published July 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Spokane City Council candidate Christopher Savage
Courtesy Christopher Savage campaign
Spokane City Council candidate Christopher Savage

Christopher Savage says the Spokane he's lived in for 31 years has changed and he lays the blame at the foot of a progressive city council.

"A lot of people I'm talking to while doorbelling are worried and concerned about the state of our downtown...There's 30% vacancy rates downtown. That is not good."

Savage is a business courier who making his fourth run for a council seat. He has experience representing the Balboa/South Indian Trail Neighborhood on the Community Assembly and in several other volunteer roles.

20250710_Inland Journal_Christopher Savage_online.mp3
Hear Christopher Savage talk about his campaign with SPR's Eliza Billingham.
Regional News
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

