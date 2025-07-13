Council candidate Christopher Savage hopes fourth time is the charm
Christopher Savage says the Spokane he's lived in for 31 years has changed and he lays the blame at the foot of a progressive city council.
"A lot of people I'm talking to while doorbelling are worried and concerned about the state of our downtown...There's 30% vacancy rates downtown. That is not good."
Savage is a business courier who making his fourth run for a council seat. He has experience representing the Balboa/South Indian Trail Neighborhood on the Community Assembly and in several other volunteer roles.
20250710_Inland Journal_Christopher Savage_online.mp3
Hear Christopher Savage talk about his campaign with SPR's Eliza Billingham.