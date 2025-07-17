Today's Headlines: Cuts will make hitting climate goals harder; Spokane Aquifer in better shape

Big tax and spending law cuts incentives for clean energy, creates uphill battle for climate goals

The big tax and spending law signed by President Trump is expected to push everyone’s energy bills higher and weaken Washington state's energy supply.

The new federal law phases out the clean energy tax credits that were introduced in 2022. In Washington, they’ve generated nearly a billion dollars of private-led investment in seven new energy manufacturing facilities. That’s according to analysis from the think tank Energy Innovation, which also says another 27 projects here—worth nearly $9 billion—are at risk. That could mean fewer jobs for the state.

"With those tax rebates out of the mix, it's going to make those projects cost a lot more and probably not pencil out. Those are 27 projects working families in Washington would have really loved to have had," said Matthew Hepner, executive director of the Certified Electrical Workers of Washington.

Hepner is located in East Wenatchee, in central Washington, where a majority of the state’s clean energy projects are slated to be built. Hepner says he worked on this issue with the area’s Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse, who tried to spare some of the tax credits for clean energy in the big federal bill. But that effort failed.

Also, Trump's new law could add as much as $115 a year per household to energy bills in Washington by 2029 said James Hove with the nonprofit Climate Solutions.

"One thing we know for sure is it absolutely will lead to energy cost increases," he told KNKX public radio.

Meanwhile, with increasing demand and fewer green energy projects expected to come online, the supply is predicted to become less reliable, especially during heat waves and cold snaps.

"You're going to have blackouts at the worst possible times, and that leads to horrible health impacts, which people will see and feel," Hove said.

Still, he said Washington is in a better position to meet its climate goals than most other states, because of revenue from the Climate Commitment Act.

Spokane-Rathdrum Aquifer improving as neighbors lose water

A new Washington State University study shows the Spokane-Rathdrum Prairie aquifer is in good shape and actually gaining water, compared to other aquifers in the region.

Assistant Professor Sasha McLarty credits active management, which includes monitoring wells installed by the city of Spokane.

"In low flow times of year, or lower water level seasons, the city might reduce the amount of water they’re pumping in specific wells, in order to maintain appropriate water levels," she said.

Rather than just look at how much water there is, McLarty told SPR News she’s studying how much is actually accessible with current wells.

Some aquifers may have a large supply of groundwater, but in some cases, she said the water may be as deep as 15,000 feet, while the deepest wells only go down 2,000 feet.

"Independent of the water quality, which degrades at depth, who cares if there’s water there," McLarty said. "If it’s not accessible, that does not support our water security."

McLarty said areas such as the Odessa region and Yakima basin are in worse shape than Spokane, losing water up to three feet per year.

Efforts are underway to try to bring more water to those areas from the Columbia River.

Her study utilized Department of Ecology data collected from nearly 3,000 wells.

FDA approves HIV-prevention shots thanks in part to Spokane research

Recent federal approval of a new HIV-prevention drug came about in part from the research contributions of Spokane patients.

The Spokane clinical trials for Lenacapavir were led by MultiCare internal medicine physician Dr. Rachel Safran. She said it’s an important medication because it requires only two shots a year and protects recipients who are at risk of contracting HIV.

Safran has also done trials for a variety of other drugs that treat HIV and AIDS.

"We are at a pretty incredible place where we have not only a variety of options for treatment and prevention but ones that are incredibly effective and well-tolerated, which is very different than it was in the '80s and '90s—where people had to take a handful of pills multiple times a day," she said. "They felt pretty sick, and they didn't even work that well."

Safran told SPR News she’s been able to conduct several clinical trials on a variety of medications because she’s able to find people willing to participate in research.

"I have a large cohort of patients who have really grown up during the AIDS epidemic and a lot of older patients, and they really want to be part of the science," she said. "They want to contribute to finding better and safer medications. And so, honestly, I usually have to turn people away because we have so much interest in these new medications."

Preventive medications will play an important role in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Safran said, but people should also be aware of their status with regard to the virus and to get treatment if they test positive.

- - -

Reporting by Bellamy Pailthorp, Steve Jackson and Doug Nadvornick.