Spokane's lowest income neighborhoods have seen the biggest change in house prices

If you think house prices in your Spokane neighborhood have gone up more than the rest of the city, you might be right.

Houses in the Grandview/Thorpe, West Central, East Central and Bemiss neighborhoods have seen a much bigger price jump since 2010 than the rest of the city.

According to data analysis by Eastern Washington University masters student Kenneth Moore, the median percent increase across the city is about 145 percent during that time.

But lower income neighborhoods have seen much steeper increases – closer to 200 percent.

The average house price in East Central has jumped from about $90,000 to about $260,000.

West Central average prices have climbed from around $100,000 to over $333,000 thousand.

You used to be able to find a house in Grandview/Thorpe for a little over $100,000, too. Now, the average price is close to half a million.

Courtesy of Kenneth Moore Eastern Washington University graduate student Kenneth Moore tabulated the average home sale price in every Spokane neighborhood from 2010 to 2025.

Spokane has seen people with higher salaries moving to the area over the past few years.

Some experts say these data support the idea that an influx of wealth can have an outsized impact on low-income neighborhoods.

But one Spokane neighborhood is an outlier.

Peaceful Valley, the tiny neighborhood tucked underneath Browne’s Addition right next to the river, has seen prices increase by less than 60%.

In 2010, houses sold in Peaceful Valley for an average of about $150,000.

That made it more expensive than about half of Spokane neighborhoods.

But today, Peaceful Valley’s average house price is about $240,000.

That’s the cheapest average in the entire city. It’s not immediately clear to experts why this is.