Spokane City Council restricts ICE at private events, ups labor reqs for public works projects

Some public works projects in Spokane now have higher requirements for union workers, at-risk employees, and employee benefits.

Spokane City Council voted narrowly to pass an ordinance dubbed “Public Dollars for Public Benefit” Monday night. Council President Betsy Wilkerson joined District 1 representatives Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle in voting against the ordinance.

It requires city public works projects costing more than $5 million to hire more workers from poorer neighborhoods in Spokane and provide benefits like full-family healthcare.

Priority will also be given to workers represented by labor unions.

Councilmember Paul Dillon was a main sponsor of the ordinance, after heavy collaboration with Spokane Alliance and considering input from Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors.

“I’ll just say one of my favorite quotes: ‘This is a big freakin’ deal,'" Dillon said, referencing one of the internet's favorite memes of then-vice president Joe Biden.

Not many public works projects reach that $5-million threshold, but some council members expressed a desire to lower it in the future.

Spokane also expanded protections against federal immigration agents in public spaces.

City Council passed the ordinance dubbed “Safe and Welcome in Spokane” in a 5-2 vote last night. Cathcart and Bingle voted against it.

It restricts ICE agents and other federal immigration officers without warrants from entering private events, even if those private events are held in public spaces.

The hope is that immigrant communities will feel more secure holding community celebrations in places like Riverfront Park or public streets blocked off for neighborhood block parties.

But Wilkerson emphasized that the protection is only applicable within the boundaries of the private event.

"What concerned me more about this ordinance was people when they leave the event, and ICE could be encamped around the event," Wilkerson said. "I do support it, but I just want you to know that it is not the solution to the issues that we are facing.”

Opponents of the measure like Councilmember Michael Cathcart say the ordinance is more for show rather than offering any real protection.

He argued federal agents aren’t likely to be discouraged by the policy and could choose to actively monitor any events that make use of the measure.

As with other city ordinances, the new rules go into effect in 30 days.