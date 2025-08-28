North ID median wages see second highest jump in state

Workers in Idaho’s five northernmost counties saw one of the biggest wage hikes in the state last year.

According to the latest report from the state’s Department of Labor, the median Idahoan earned $1.07 more per hour in 2024 compared to the year before, going from $21.27 per hour to $22.34.

But in the Coeur d’Alene Metro Area, the data shows median wages increased by $1.58—up to $22.12 an hour.

In Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties, the median wage jumped by $1.51 to $21.97 hourly.

The only other region of the state that saw a bigger jump in wages was southeastern Idaho at $1.63.

When it comes to job numbers, the state’s northern counties reported 99,550 jobs in 2024, up by almost 1,490, which is a 1.5% increase from 2023.

The Coeur d’Alene area specifically added almost the same number of jobs—1,420—in the same timeframe, which is about a 2% jump

Those numbers, however, don't match the 2.7% increase in jobs statewide.

Overall, Idaho saw job growth across the state—except the north central region of Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties. Still, the area only lost 70 jobs—a 0.2% decrease.

