© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPR Reimagined

August ends with new fires burning in Stevens County

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published August 31, 2025 at 9:33 PM PDT
Four new fires have been burning in northern Stevens County since Wednesday.
Courtesy Washington Department of Natural Resources
Four new fires have been burning in northern Stevens County since Wednesday.

Four fires that were ignited by lightning on Friday continue to burn in the north end of Stevens County. Two of those fires have significantly increased in size.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Crown Creek Fire is estimated at 1,139 acres and Katy Creek Fire is estimated 250 acres. The smaller fires, the Blackhawk Mountain Fire, northwest of Crown Creek, is estimated at 55 acres, while the Johnson Grade Fire is about an acre.

All four are burning near Northport, Marble and Onion Creek areas with 0% containment, said Anjel Tomayko, public information officer for the Department of Natural Resources.

Currently, there is a Level 1 evacuation for Northport, Level 2 for Marble and Level 3 for Onion Creek, she said.

“The winds have been shifting today, pushing the fire in new directions and for that reason, the evacuation boundaries have expanded this afternoon that may continue to change throughout the day,” Tomayko said.

She says a state firefighting team will take over for a Northeast Washington Incident Management Team on Wednesday, due to limited local resources.

"Late August is usually the most challenging time for resources, because there are a significant number of firefighters that are in college and they're returning to school, as well as other firefighters who have children that are starting school. So resources become less available for those reasons, and the number of fires across the west right now are limiting resources even further," Tomayko said.

The four fires are burning in northern Stevens County, but the rest of the county is vulnerable as well, says Mike Bucy, fire chief of Stevens County Fire District 1. He said the southern Stevens County residents can expect incoming smoke and warns residents to avoid the area.

"While it's Labor Day weekend and moving into the beginning of September, this is a very brittle time for wildland fires to take place, and our upcoming forecast kind of reinforces the potential danger for the next couple weeks,” Bucy said.
Regional News
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas