Unhealthy air quality to persist over the weekend with ongoing wildfires across the region

Wildfires and heat brought Spokane County a grungy haze this week and triggered an air quality alert.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s air quality index will range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy on Friday.

At 5 p.m., Spokane County’s air quality was considered moderate, while this morning, the agency's website reported the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality is expected to fluctuate during the next few days, said Jeremy Wolf, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“We are going to get an increase in some northeast winds tomorrow that may result in some continued fluctuations in the smoke, but in general, we're looking for the smoke and haze to continue at least through the weekend,” Wolf said.

Most of the smoke settling in the region is coming from fires in Stevens and Ferry counties, as well as ones burning in British Columbia and northwest Montana.

These areas, he said, are experiencing more hazardous air quality conditions because of active fire activity.

“So for people that are thinking of going up in those areas, just know that the air quality is quite a bit worse up in that area,” Wolf said.

The three fires ignited during a lightning storm last week in northern Stevens County have grown in size.

The Crown Creek Fire has grown to an estimated 10,740 acres; Blackhawk Mountain Fire is an estimated 825 acres; and Katy Creek Fire is an estimated 1,329 acres.

The fires are near Northport, Marble and Onion Creek areas, with 0% containment on all three. A total of 558 of personnel are working on the three fires, according to a press release Thursday morning.

Joel Brumm, public information officer for the Northwest Team 12, said they have expanded fire evacuation levels so they can get ahead of the fire, considering the rapid growth.

“We would really advise people to take those to heart and pack things up and don't wait to the last minute,” Brumm said.

Brumm said fire activity increased around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, calling it the "witching hour" for fires.

"There was a point yesterday where are some of our firefighters needed to disengage from the fire. It got that hot and that active that there just wasn't anything safe that they could do on the ground, and they needed to remove themselves from harm's way," Brumm said.

He said they are doing structure assessments and installing sprinkler systems to protect homes and infrastructures near the fires. He added they are continuing to work on indirect lines, right up against the fire's edge.

"We're working on improving those lines, and also, in some cases, like up on the Blackhawk fire, there was a spot fire that came out from the main body of the fire yesterday, they were able to catch it, and they're working to further secure that spot today," Brumm said.

Tacoma Creek and Rattlesnake fires

The Tacoma Creek Fire, burning along the border of Pend Oreille and Stevens counties, is estimated to be 1,200 to 1,500 acres. It is 0% contained.

"Yesterday, crews scouted for new opportunities for an anchor point for firelines and developed strategies for containment and future contingency lines. On the west side of the fire, dozers and other heavy equipment began clearing berms and vegetation along closed roads to allow access and create fuel breaks. The fire moved primarily to the south throughout the day," an update on the fire stated.

As of Thursday night, there were no evacuations in place.

The Rattlesnake fire 30 miles south of Inchelium and 2 miles west of Seven Bays is an estimated 6,052 acres, according to a press release.

Level 3 "Go now" evacuations have been put in place for the west side of Nine Mile Hellgate Road to the Redford Road Junction, as well as north of the Redford Road Junction to the Little Ninemile Creek Road.

Northside along the Canteen Creek and south and east of the Columbia River also have Level 3 evacuations in place.

The Northeast Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team will transition the fire to the PNW 7 Complex Incident Team on Sept. 5, according to the press release.

