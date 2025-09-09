Tuberculosis cases in Spokane County nearly double since 2020

Cases of active tuberculosis in Spokane County have nearly doubled since 2020.

Spokane Regional Health District’s financial director Kim Kramarz asked the Board of County Commissioners this week for funds to pay for a new TB nurse.

In 2020, Spokane Regional Health District saw 5 TB cases.

In 2024, they saw 12 cases. Plus, two dozen other people need observation, either because of latent TB infections or contact with the disease.

This year, the health district is already dealing with 11 active cases and 20 other people who need to be monitored.

SRHD currently employs two dedicated TB nurses, but Kramarz said they both work about 15-20 hours overtime every week.

Kramarz doesn't anticipate their caseloads decreasing anytime soon.

“[Spokane County Health Officer] Dr. [Francisco] Velazquez has shared that this does not appear to be a one time uptick, but more a new standard," Kramarz said.

Fans of "Anna Karenina," "Les Misérables," or "La traviata" may know the disease as “consumption.” TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection that attacks the lungs.

A hundred years ago it was the leading cause of death in the U.S.

It’s now widely considered under control in the U.S., though the CDC estimates 13 million Americans live with inactive TB.

Globally, active TB is still a major issue. The American Lung Association says it’s the 13th leading cause of death worldwide.

It’s the Spokane Regional Health District, not traditional healthcare providers, that oversees TB cases.

TB cases typically require 6 to 12 months of daily, in-home monitoring, which is something hospitals or clinics can’t provide.

The health district also provides wraparound services, like delivering food so people don't need to leave their homes, which would put others at risk.

Many patients don't speak English and need additional interpretation services.

But with its tight budget constraints this upcoming year, it seems unlikely Spokane County would find funds to create a new position.

But the health district may be able to find funding through other sources, like federal support or grants.