© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPR Reimagined

Involuntary treatment risky for people with substance use disorders

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
Data shared by psychologist and WSU professor Susan Collins to the Washington state Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee.
Public record from SURSAC meeting on September 8, 2025.
Data shared by psychologist and WSU professor Susan E. Collins to the Washington state Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee.

Overdosing after treatment is a life-threatening danger that’s well-known to people who work with substance use disorders.

But according to an international literature review, Dr. Susan Collins said that people leaving involuntary treatment are more than 3 times as likely to die right after treatment than those who choose addiction services on their own.

She said that’s a poor return on investment for a treatment option that is very expensive.

Collins said she has experience dealing with substance use addictions, both personally and with family members.

“I understand the desperation that a family can feel," she said. "But that knee jerk response should motivate us to do even more evaluation and more research into what are best practices…versus a knee jerk reaction to force people into treatment.”

She said involuntary treatment should be kept as a last resort, not promoted as a solution for communities reeling from the fentanyl crisis.

"Almost linearly, the more choice a person has when they are struggling with substance use disorder in terms of how they find recovery, the more positive the outcomes are," she said.

Collins pointed out that even mandated treatment seems to have more positive outcomes than involuntary treatment.

Mandated treatment is assigned by a judge, who presents local treatment as an alternative sentence to punishments like incarceration. 

Involuntary treatment requires designated crisis responders to meet very strict requirements before locking people into a secure withdrawal management center.

Currently, only three of those centers exist in Washington. They have 45 beds total, and they’re all on the west side of the state.

In 2026, two more secure facilities are set to open, including one in Benton County. It will be the most eastern secure withdrawal management center in the state.
Regional News
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham