NW elected officials condemn killing of Charlie Kirk

As authorities continue to search for a suspect, Northwest elected officials across the political spectrum are condemning the shooting of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founding Charlie Kirk.

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a sad and tragic day for America," wrote U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-WA05) in a post on X. "Political violence and murder of a public political personality is terrible for our country. It should be rejected by everyone, both elected officials and all Americans. May Charlie Kirk rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing."

Central Washington U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse condemned the shooting as well, calling it a "despicable act of violence" in a social media post before Kirk's death was confirmed.

Kirk was shot Wednesday at Utah Valley University. He was in the middle of taking questions from the audience during an event he called "Prove Me Wrong."

Cell phone videos appear show Kirk being hit in the neck by a shot while answering a question about gun violence and mass shootings.

Both of Washington’s Democratic U.S. senators also posted about the shooting.

"Just months ago, the Speaker of the [Minnesota] House was killed. Now, Charlie Kirk. This must end," Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) wrote on X, referencing the June killings of state Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in Brooklyn Park, Minn. "Political violence is a uniquely dangerous thing. We make ourselves heard with our voices and votes. We cannot settle disagreements with violence in this country."

Murray's Senate compatriot, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), echoed her sentiment, writing, "This kind of political violence has no place in America."

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID01) posted on social media Wednesday that his thoughts are with Kirk’s family.

"America lost a true, rare patriot today," he wrote on X. "Charlie Kirk was a man of sincere faith, a husband, a father, and deeply loved this country. My heart and prayers go out to Erika, their two children, and family."

FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety officials have so far declined to release details about the individual they suspect of shooting Kirk.

The Department said in a statement that it had previous detained two suspects but then released both after questioning.