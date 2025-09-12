Colville Confederated Tribes plan culturally-informed reentry services

The Colville Confederated Tribes hosted the Washington Statewide Reentry Council this week.

Chief of corrections Lyle Hendrickson said the Tribes received a grant this year to hire a full-time reentry coordinator.

“We’re looking at traditional services both drivers license services, housing, medical insurance, medical needs," he said, "but also traditional care and programs through Wellbriety, cultural programs, sweat lodge, and other needs by request.”

Wellbriety is a culturally-based addiction treatment program for Native Americans. Sweat lodge is a sacred practice, often for personal and social healing and transformation.

Hendrickson said he hopes the reentry coordinator would start work by early 2026.

The position would be grant funded for four years, but the Tribes are already looking for ways to continue it after the grant is over.

The Reentry Council's executive director Janel McFeat is pushing her organization to expand its work from state prisons to also include local jails and more tribal partners.

“So far we've met with Clark County Jail, Kitsap County Jail, and Yakima County Jail, but also the Yakama Tribal Facility there as well," she said at the regular monthly meeting. "Spokane has signed up and Nisqually as well."

