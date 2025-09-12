© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Colville Confederated Tribes plan culturally-informed reentry services

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
The 12 bands of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are the Chelan, Chief Joseph Band of Nez Perce, Colville, Entiat, Lakes, Methow, Moses-Columbia, Nespelem, Okanogan, Palus, San Poil, and Wenatchi.

A grant funded reentry coordinator will facilitate services for driver's licenses and housing, but also Wellbriety and sweat lodge ceremonies.

The Colville Confederated Tribes hosted the Washington Statewide Reentry Council this week. 

Chief of corrections Lyle Hendrickson said the Tribes received a grant this year to hire a full-time reentry coordinator.

“We’re looking at traditional services both drivers license services, housing, medical insurance, medical needs," he said, "but also traditional care and programs through Wellbriety, cultural programs, sweat lodge, and other needs by request.”

Wellbriety is a culturally-based addiction treatment program for Native Americans. Sweat lodge is a sacred practice, often for personal and social healing and transformation.

Hendrickson said he hopes the reentry coordinator would start work by early 2026.

The position would be grant funded for four years, but the Tribes are already looking for ways to continue it after the grant is over.

The Reentry Council's executive director Janel McFeat is pushing her organization to expand its work from state prisons to also include local jails and more tribal partners.

“So far we've met with Clark County Jail, Kitsap County Jail, and Yakima County Jail, but also the Yakama Tribal Facility there as well," she said at the regular monthly meeting. "Spokane has signed up and Nisqually as well."
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

