Railroad bridges charred in Malden fire on the Palouse to Cascade Trail will be repaired

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:05 PM PDT
The former rail bridge on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, formerly called the John Wayne Trail, over Pine Creek near Malden and Pine City, Washington, was damaged in the Labor Day fire that burned most of the towns in 2020 and has been closed, shown Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.
Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review
The former rail bridge on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, formerly called the John Wayne Trail, over Pine Creek near Malden and Pine City, Washington, was damaged in the Labor Day fire that burned most of the towns in 2020 and has been closed, shown Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

MALDEN, Wash. – Five years after a fire destroyed much of Malden and Pine City in Washington’s Whitman County, bridges along a trail that stretches more than 250 miles and runs through the towns remain charred and unusable.

For the past two years, Washington State Parks has been working to restore sections of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, formerly known as the John Wayne Pioneer Trail, impacted by the Babb Road fire.

Brian Patnode, Washington State Parks’ east region capital manager, said the agency received more than $2 million through a grant from the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, along with additional Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, to improve about 5 miles of the trail between Malden and Kenova. The project will restore three trestles that were burned by the fire.

He said plans also include upgrading the trail surface, reinstating drainage, fireproofing the trestles and creating trailhead access across Kenova.

“We’re in the process of designing it right now, and we’re hopeful to be out to bid in January of 2027, with construction complete around March of 2028,” Patnode said.

The trail is known as the state’s longest and narrowest state park. Today, it’s popular for biking, walking and horseback riding.

For longtime residents, though, it carries different memories. Malden resident Todd Deckard recalls when the route was the track better known as the Milwaukee Road and was used by the Chicago , Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway and the Pacific Railroad Co. He said he and a few others in town would bring bags of ice to people who hopped off the train before catching the next one.

Deckard explained the ice was so passengers could replace the old bags in their coolers.

“After, you would take your bicycle and ride around town and you pull in somebody’s carport, driveway, whatever, and you’d sit and listen to the old-timers,” Deckard said.

According to the Washington State Parks website, the Malden to Kenova project is about 30% complete in the design phase, with plans to hold an in-person meeting for public input.

Patnode said the agency finished another grant-funded project for the trail from Malden to Rosalia in February 2024. The $1.7 million project restored two trestles and upgraded the surface on 9 miles of trail.

“We’re looking forward to completing the design, applying for permits and getting this project completed for everyone to use,” Patnode said.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
