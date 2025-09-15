Turning Point USA Whitworth and Gonzaga chapters host Spokane vigil for Charlie Kirk

About a thousand people gathered beneath the clock tower in Riverfront Park on Saturday night for a vigil mourning Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Organizers called Christians to action, saying Kirk’s death would bring about a spiritual revival in America.

The vigil was organized by Whitworth and Gonzaga chapters of Turning Point USA.

Kirk founded the nonprofit to advocate for conservative values at high schools and colleges.

Gonzaga’s chapter president Shea Thompson said Kirk inspired him to speak honestly on campus about his beliefs.

“We started with the vision that Charlie had," he said. "We wanted to go through and promote civil discourse on a campus that I watched promote the woke ideology—DEI, the LGBTQ agenda, you name it. And we were able to do good.”

Pastor and previous lawmaker Matt Shea was one of the first people to speak.

Shea is well-known for his calls for “holy war” and support for anti-government extremist Cliven Bundy.

Shea told the crowd that they were all Charlie Kirk, and that Christianity as well as all Western civilization was under attack.

But he said that Kirk’s assassination would spark a major Christian revival across the country.

"Charlie is a martyr. When the blood of the martyrs is spilled, the church grows," he said. "What we are about to see is the greatest harvest in the history of the world.”

Other vigils were held this weekend across Spokane, including Manito Park and Franklin Park.

