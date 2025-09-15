© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Turning Point USA Whitworth and Gonzaga chapters host Spokane vigil for Charlie Kirk

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published September 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM PDT
Roughly a thousand people gathered in Spokane's Riverfront park to commemorate Charlie Kirk's life and death.
Photo by Eliza Billingham
Roughly a thousand people gathered in Spokane's Riverfront park to commemorate Charlie Kirk's life and death.

About a thousand people gathered beneath the clock tower in Riverfront Park on Saturday night for a vigil mourning Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Organizers called Christians to action, saying Kirk’s death would bring about a spiritual revival in America.

The vigil was organized by Whitworth and Gonzaga chapters of Turning Point USA.

Kirk founded the nonprofit to advocate for conservative values at high schools and colleges.

Gonzaga’s chapter president Shea Thompson said Kirk inspired him to speak honestly on campus about his beliefs.

“We started with the vision that Charlie had," he said. "We wanted to go through and promote civil discourse on a campus that I watched promote the woke ideology—DEI, the LGBTQ agenda, you name it. And we were able to do good.”

Pastor and previous lawmaker Matt Shea was one of the first people to speak.

Shea is well-known for his calls for “holy war” and support for anti-government extremist Cliven Bundy.

Shea told the crowd that they were all Charlie Kirk, and that Christianity as well as all Western civilization was under attack.

But he said that Kirk’s assassination would spark a major Christian revival across the country.

"Charlie is a martyr. When the blood of the martyrs is spilled, the church grows," he said. "What we are about to see is the greatest harvest in the history of the world.”

Other vigils were held this weekend across Spokane, including Manito Park and Franklin Park.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

