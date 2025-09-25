Eastern Washington University shifts DEI department; double decker buses hit the roads to Cheney

It’s a new year for Eastern Washington University and a new climate for higher education across the country.

Eastern president Shari McMahan centered her convocation speech this week on the metaphor of a butterfly, which goes through a difficult process to transform into something new.

One transformation this year is happening in what used to be the campus Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office.

Presumably in reaction to federal pressure, the department will now be the Office of Employee Belonging, Leadership and Development.

“I want to be clear that this transition does not represent a shift in our values," McMahan said. "Over the summer, we expanded the office’s role to better serve our people…This was a recommendation not only from our accreditors, but also from the campus-wide DEI assessment process.”

Immediately after the convocation, first year students passed through the pillars accompanied by drum cadences, cheers and bright red noise makers.

Anyone taking the bus to EWU will notice some big—nay, tall—changes.

Spokane Transit Authority’s seven double decker buses began running on Saturday from downtown Spokane to Cheney and back.

That means there’s double the capacity for students, faculty, and visitors riding routes 6 and 66.

Photo by Eliza Billingham. Move over, London—Spokane is the newest city to have double decker buses cruising its streets.

Double Decker Ride Along Listen • 1:09

That also means there are panoramic views of eastern Washington gliding by while riders are heads and shoulders above traffic on I-90.

There’s no chance you’ll get stuck under a bridge, and pretty much no chance you’ll feel like Harry Potter on the Knight Bus—even going around a roundabout feels as stable and grounded as a single story vehicle.

But if you want to get the best seats, you better bring your good luck charm. The top floor front row seats are almost always taken.

