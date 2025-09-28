Discover Pass price going up $15 on Oct. 1

The price to visit state parks in Washington will rise on Oct. 1, with a $15 hike to the annual cost of a Discover Pass.

State lawmakers approved the increase from $30 to $45 earlier this year. It marks the first time the pass’ price has gone up since they were introduced in 2011.

Transaction fees can also apply to pass purchases, including a $5 charge for online sales. The passes are required for motor vehicle access to state parks and other recreation sites.

The Discover Pass provides one year of unlimited entry to all Washington state lands managed by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Under the rules going into effect Oct. 1, off-road vehicles transported to a recreation site by another vehicle don’t need to display a Discover Pass so long as the other vehicle has a valid pass and is parked on site.

Also going into effect Oct. 1 are changes to the Lifetime Disabled Veterans Pass, allowing passholders access to lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife. The pass previously only granted access to State Parks lands.

These changes were approved by the Legislature last year as part of Senate Bill 5390.

Revenue from pass sales goes to Washington State Parks, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources, with State Parks receiving the bulk of the money.

State Parks says these funds are critical to supporting recreation and conservation opportunities, keeping bathrooms cleaned and trails maintained, and supporting forest health.

Revenue from the Discover Pass and other fee-based funding accounts for about 71% of Washington State Parks’ budget for the 2025-27 biennium — up from about 65% in the last budget cycle.

State Parks’ operating budget, like many agencies, saw cuts this year as lawmakers dealt with a budget shortfall.

The agency’s two-year operating budget for the 2025-27 cycle is $257.6 million, about $14.7 million less than its budget for 2023-25.

State Parks cut nine vacant positions and made other reductions, such as limiting staff travel, to stay within its tighter budget.

With projected state revenue falling short of expectations, State Parks kept its 2026 budget asks to a minimum.

The agency’s largest request from the Legislature is $189,000 to hire a staff person to work on meeting the requirements of a settlement the agency reached with the U.S. Department of Justice last year over Americans with Disabilities Act violations.

As part of the settlement, the state must provide the U.S. Attorney’s Office with a list of noncompliant facilities and make a timeline for bringing those facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

State Parks has seven years to work on the updates and must report its progress to the federal government every six months.

“A position is needed to scope, prioritize and plan the most efficient approach to optimize the completion of more than 8,000 areas of non-compliance,” State Parks Director Diana Dupuis said in a letter to Office of Financial Management Director K.D. Chapman-See.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.

