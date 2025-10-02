© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Avoiding AI: Kootenai County works towards total ban against data centers

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published October 2, 2025 at 8:15 PM PDT
Data centers are known to be noisy and big users of electricity and water.
Robert Scoble from Half Moon Bay, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Data centers, like this Microsoft one, are in growing demand because of more artificial intelligence. They're known to be noisy and big users of electricity and water.

A moratorium against data centers in Kootenai County has expired, but commissioners are doing what they can to keep centers from being part of the county’s future.

Theoretically, someone could now get a conditional use permit to build a data center in Kootenai County.

But the noisy, water guzzling tech hubs would need to meet a very high threshold of restrictions, including not locating over the aquifer.

County Commissioners passed an ordinance allowing the strict permits only because the moratorium against data centers expired at the end of August.

Commissioner Leslie Duncan said in a meeting last week that commissioners took this step to make it as difficult as possible to build a data center until they can get a permanent ban in place.

Commissioner Marc Eberlein says people move to North Idaho for specific reasons.

“We want to have nice stuff up here. We want good trees, we want good lawns, we want lots of water," he said. "I think it's a travesty if something like this happens. That's my opinion.”

Community Development director David Callahan says data centers do offer some very lucrative benefits to municipalities.

“I know from looking across the nation there are places like Loudoun County, Virginia that have generated as much as 890 million dollars in tax revenue in one year," he said. "So these data centers can be real tax economic engines.”

But nearly an hour of public comment showed how much the community is against having data centers in unincorporated parts of the county.

Duncan reminded attendees that cities make their own regulations.

If residents in Hayden or Coeur d’Alene also want a ban on data centers, they need their city councils to make that decision.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

