Adventure awaits: Chewelah plans new park to engage local youth

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:05 AM PDT
The rural town of Chewelah has received a grant of $500,000 dollars to build a skatepark near the city hall. The park will replace a closed skateboard park.
Google Maps
The city of Chewelah wants to improve outdoor recreation for kids in town.

And they just got half a million dollars in grant money to do it.

“We’re just a very, very small community of about 2,700 people, so recreational opportunities for youth is very limited. This is going to be so much fun to have right in our downtown core area,” said Tonya Wallace, city administrator for Chewelah.

Awarded by the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program, Wallace said the city will be using the $500,000 grant to build a skatepark, a play area for young children and a place for parents to sit. She said construction will take place right next to the city hall where a skatepark used to exist. That skatepark closed back in 2022.

“I can’t wait to see a different view out of my office window, and welcome a little bit of noise. We really want this to be an attraction,” Wallace said.

Initially, when the city applied two years ago, she said their proposal included a skatepark as well as a climbing wall and a multisport court.

However, with changes in construction costs, she said they are re-evaluating their plans and making the skatepark the focal point, considering that the site of the old skatepark is used almost daily.

“There are kids that come there to roller blade, to skateboard, so to have additional amenities is just going to be a huge improvement,” Wallace said.

Stephanie Clark, principal at Gess Elementary, said while she’s only been principal for a year, she can see that resources are stretched thin in the area.

“I think that the park here is utilized by families. It’s full all the time, and the kids, that’s where they go to hang out. So I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Clark said of the new project.

According to the Census Reporter, Chewelah has an estimated 16% youth population. Wallace said they hope to have the park done by the end of 2026.

“We’re very excited about this,” she said.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
